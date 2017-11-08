Northwest ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, November 8, 2017

PRAIRIE VIEW ELEMENTARY

Karen Ferguson

GRADE: 4

PARENTS: Jimmy Ferguson and Joanna Kysar

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Math

ACTIVITIES: Playing football and riding bikes and horses

“Karson is an incredible leader that shows an enormous amount of empathy. He models integrity because he does the right thing even when no one is watching. He understands the importance of validating others and leads by example! Karson is also a model academic student.” – Principal Yolanda Wallace

SEVEN HILLS ELEMENTARY

Luis Mendoza

GRADE: 4

PARENTS: Rosa and Luis

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Math

ACTIVITIES: Playing kickball, football, soccer and going to work with his dad

“Luis is a true servant leader because he is always the first to ask how he can help in the classroom. He often helps without being asked and is willing to aid wherever necessary. He is patient when working with partners and groups. Luis is a friend to everyone. Luis is a shining example of being a leader not only in the classroom, but throughout our entire school. Seven Hills is lucky to have him.” – Principal Kim Blackburn

CHISHOLM TRAIL MIDDLE SCHOOL

Isabel Waters

GRADE: 8

PARENTS: Philo and Allena Waters

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Language arts

ACTIVITIES: Dancing, playing volleyball and basketball, and being involved in National Junior Honor Society

“Izzy is an amazing student and overall wonderful young lady! She has a great sense of humor and is friendly to everyone. She works hard and gives 110 percent to everything she does and is a leader among peers.” – Principal Matrice Raven

NORTHWEST HIGH SCHOOL

Morgan Owens

GRADE: 12

PARENTS: Kevin and Jennifer Railsback and John and Brandy Owens

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Math

ACTIVITIES: Morgan is in the Academy of Media Arts and Technology where she anchors the top live TV show in the Southwest U.S. She is a member of the National Honor Society, the president of Northwest High School’s FFA Chapter and a student leader for The Big Event. Outside of school, she is an active member of both the Denton County 4-H and the Pleasant Grove Cowboy church, and she works part-time at NRS in Decatur. Morgan plans to attend Texas Tech, Texas A&M or The University of Oklahoma and major in ag communications.