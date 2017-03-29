Northwest ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, March 29, 2017

PRAIRIE VIEW ELEMENTARY
Natalie Nemeth
1st Grade
PARENTS: Angela and Bruce Nemeth
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Writing, because you get to write your own stories
ACTIVITIES: Horseback riding, playing with my dogs
“Natalie can be seen throughout the hallways at PVE consistently modeling leadership. In the classroom, she is proactive so that she can meet her academic goals. Natalie is a Hawk Leader!”- Principal Yolanda Wallace
SEVEN HILLS ELEMENTARY
Lilly Lambert
4th Grade
PARENTS: Macy and Gary Lambert
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Reading
ACTIVITIES: Softball
“Lilly is a leader. She is a proactive individual who begins with the end in mind when preparing for anything she does, from routine activities, being a campus tour guide, to softball. She is focused, driven and has a desire to do well. Recently, Lilly represented Seven Hills by leading campus visitors on tours, where she synergized with her peers to highlight the great things that happen at our school. She also demonstrated a great deal of courage and responsibility when she shared her thoughts about leadership, the 7 Habits of Happy Kids, and The Leader in Me program to the NISD Board of Trustees. Lilly can be found sharpening her saw on the softball field unless she has her nose in a book! Yes, Lilly is a leader at Seven Hills Elementary!” – Principal Kim Blackburn
CHISHOLM TRAIL MIDDLE SCHOOL
Ariana Banks
8th Grade
PARENTS: Allana and Thomas Banks
FAVORITE SUBJECT: History
ACTIVITIES: Ariana plays volleyball, basketball, track and soccer for CTMS. She enjoys singing and playing the guitar as well. In her spare time she enjoys reading and helping kids with special needs. History and travel are also pasttimes she enjoys.
“Arianna is a respectful, compassionate student who is very interested in what she is learning. We have had many conversations about her family’s love of history and most recently their trip to Washington, D.C. to be at the opening of the National Black History Museum.” – History Teacher Barbara Walter
“Ariana is a wonderful student and athlete! She always has a smile and gives her best effort in everything. I think she will be a successful high school and college student!” – Health Teacher Ryan Schneider
NORTHWEST HIGH SCHOOL
Tyler M. King
12th grade
PARENTS: Roxanne and Thomas King
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Math
ACTIVITIES: Football, track and swimming
“Tyler is an excellent student that puts others before himself. Tyler is a hard worker and has the drive and motivation to have a very successful future. This honor for Tyler is well-deserved.” – Principal Jason Childress