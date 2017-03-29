Northwest ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, March 29, 2017

PRAIRIE VIEW ELEMENTARY

Natalie Nemeth

1st Grade

PARENTS: Angela and Bruce Nemeth

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Writing, because you get to write your own stories

ACTIVITIES: Horseback riding, playing with my dogs

“Natalie can be seen throughout the hallways at PVE consistently modeling leadership. In the classroom, she is proactive so that she can meet her academic goals. Natalie is a Hawk Leader!”- Principal Yolanda Wallace

SEVEN HILLS ELEMENTARY

Lilly Lambert

4th Grade

PARENTS: Macy and Gary Lambert

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Reading

ACTIVITIES: Softball

“Lilly is a leader. She is a proactive individual who begins with the end in mind when preparing for anything she does, from routine activities, being a campus tour guide, to softball. She is focused, driven and has a desire to do well. Recently, Lilly represented Seven Hills by leading campus visitors on tours, where she synergized with her peers to highlight the great things that happen at our school. She also demonstrated a great deal of courage and responsibility when she shared her thoughts about leadership, the 7 Habits of Happy Kids, and The Leader in Me program to the NISD Board of Trustees. Lilly can be found sharpening her saw on the softball field unless she has her nose in a book! Yes, Lilly is a leader at Seven Hills Elementary!” – Principal Kim Blackburn

CHISHOLM TRAIL MIDDLE SCHOOL

Ariana Banks

8th Grade

PARENTS: Allana and Thomas Banks

FAVORITE SUBJECT: History

ACTIVITIES: Ariana plays volleyball, basketball, track and soccer for CTMS. She enjoys singing and playing the guitar as well. In her spare time she enjoys reading and helping kids with special needs. History and travel are also pasttimes she enjoys.

“Arianna is a respectful, compassionate student who is very interested in what she is learning. We have had many conversations about her family’s love of history and most recently their trip to Washington, D.C. to be at the opening of the National Black History Museum.” – History Teacher Barbara Walter

“Ariana is a wonderful student and athlete! She always has a smile and gives her best effort in everything. I think she will be a successful high school and college student!” – Health Teacher Ryan Schneider

NORTHWEST HIGH SCHOOL

Tyler M. King

12th grade

PARENTS: Roxanne and Thomas King

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Math

ACTIVITIES: Football, track and swimming

“Tyler is an excellent student that puts others before himself. Tyler is a hard worker and has the drive and motivation to have a very successful future. This honor for Tyler is well-deserved.” – Principal Jason Childress