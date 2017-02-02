Northwest ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, February 1, 2017

SEVEN HILLS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Casey Kurtz

Kindergarten

PARENTS: Jennifer and Jason Kurtz

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Casey says that lunch and recess are his favorite subjects, but he thinks he is pretty good at math, too.

ACTIVITIES: Casey loves sports, plays football and baseball and likes to jump on the trampoline.

“I am proud to nominate a leader who is helpful and kind. He never demands attention, but he allows his classmates to follow his kind, thoughtful actions. He is always eager to help a teacher or a friend whenever they need it. There have been several times when he doesn’t know that I am watching, and he consistently does the right thing. That is true character … what you do when no one else is looking (or thinks they are not looking). Great job, Casey!” – Principal Kim Blackburn

PRAIRIE VIEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Kason Killion

4th Grade

PARENTS: Kris and Sherry Killion

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Math

HOBBIES OR EXTRACURRICULAR ACTIVITIES: Baseball, Basketball, Running Club and Coding Club

“Kason has demonstrated leadership and perseverance in his school work and extra-curricular participation. He is always willing to help and lead when necessary. Kason is a HAWK Leader!” – Principal Yolanda Wallace

CHISHOLM TRAIL MIDDLE SCHOOL

Kathaleen Luangamath

8th Grade

Parents: Mary Elizabeth Swyers and David Swyers

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Math

ACTIVITIES: Cheerleading, student council, CTMS Top Dog electee, baking and volunteering

“Kathaleen is a highly motivated and well-respected student. She is a role model to her peers, an active participant in student council, a cheerleader and manages to maintain A’s in all of her classes, while taking four high school credit classes! She is a positive, cheerful student, whose smile is contagious.” – history teacher Kelly Thompson

NORTHWEST HIGH SCHOOL

Colton Kelly

12th Grade

PARENTS: Shaun and Kristine Kelly

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Pre-cal with Mrs. Speer

ACTIVITIES: Rodeo (bull riding, team roping and calf roping)

“Colton Kelly is an outstanding young man with a passion for rodeo. He is not only an all-star in the rodeo arena; he also excels in the classroom. Colton serves as the president of the North Texas Rodeo Foundation, is on the board of the North Texas High School Rodeo Association and participates in track and field at Northwest High School. Colton plans to pursue a degree in ranch management, while pursuing a professional rodeo career.” – Assistant Principal Jennifer Railsback

“Colton is a kind, polite and respectful young man. He always has a smile on his face and has a positive attitude. Colton is very active in school, work and his many extracurricular activities. He is a well-rounded and determined person who I know will succeed in his goals.” – CTE Teacher Patricia Ann Tran