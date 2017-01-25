Mobile app provides new communication tool

Parents and students at Decatur ISD have a new way of staying informed about the district.

Around Thanksgiving, DISD rolled out a mobile app that allows users to find information about school activities, menus, grades and more from devices such as phones and tablets.

Holly Fuller, director of communications and public relations with the Decatur school district, called it “a big win” for the district. The app aggregates school information from the different campuses and the district as a whole.

Users have the option of selecting certain campuses, based on where students attend class.

“If I have a child in multiple schools, it’s an easy way to see combined calendars,” Fuller said.

All users receive district information.

In addition to the customizable calendars, the app also includes news, a directory that allows you to send emails or place a call, a portal to Skyward that allows parents to check on their child’s grades, lunch menus, a way to add money to your student’s My School Bucks account and links to the district’s social media accounts.

Fuller said she hopes the app provides a new source of information for parents who might not own a personal computer but do own a smart phone or tablet.

“Our goal is to be in constant communication with our parents,” she said. “This is the time and place we live in. It makes it easy to have all the information in one place.”

Parents in the district received postcards and a letter in the last two months with details about the app and their login information for the Skyward account. Fuller said that if parents have any questions, they can call the school. Each campus has a technology representative that can assist.

Around 850 people have downloaded the app so far, and Fuller said she hopes to see that number continue to grow.

Search “Decatur ISD” to download the app, which is available for IOS and Android smartphones in the App Store and Google Play.