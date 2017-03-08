Learn with me: Parents invited to hands-on math and science event

Parents of Bridgeport Elementary students will have a chance to learn new skills alongside their children this Thursday at Family Math and Science Night.

From 5:30 to 6:30, families will move from station to station playing math and science-based games at the elementary school. There are six different stations – three math and three science – that involve the school’s curriculum.

“They all follow things we’re learning about anywhere from pre-K to second grade,” said first grade teacher Whitney Freeman, who’s planning the event. “It’s for us to get our families and kids together to participate.

“They can just come and enjoy it.”

There will also be two estimation jars, where the kids and their family members can guess how many items are in the jar to win a prize.

Vice Principal Kim Farrow said usually a couple hundred people attend Family Math and Science Night every year, so they ask for RSVPs to the event. Fifty families have signed up so far this year, but Freeman said there’s still room for more. To RSVP, send a note with your child to their teacher or call the school office at 940-683-5955.

Any relatives who want to participate are encouraged to come and see the kinds of lessons the younger students receive every day.

“It’s for families to get involved in the learning process,” Freeman said.