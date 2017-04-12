Inquiring minds want to know; BMS students present Passion Projects

Bridgeport Middle School seventh grade students Ashley Marschall, Samuel Rodriguez and Kyler Sparks presented Passion Projects to the Bridgeport Lions Club last week.

They were invited to present after members of the club learned of their projects and took an interest in what they were attempting to accomplish.

Teacher Lauren Hollingsworth said Passion Projects instill a growth mindset in students.

“They give students a positive outlook, create an atmosphere of inspiration and help them own their results,” she said. “Students have a say in their education, and they decide what they get to learn about. They choose a topic they care about or are interested in, then become an expert on the topic and attempt to make a change for the better.”

The students have come up with ideas ranging from humanitarian-based to innovative, science-based projects.

Below are some of the students’ projects:

helping end the cycle of poverty through summer sports camps led by middle and high school mentors;



ending homelessness by joining in the mini-house movement, creating small homes from contractors’ leftovers;



designing a full-body bulletproof Kevlar vest;



inventing a car that runs on air;



creating awareness for the dangers of deforestation;



filling the community’s need of a Boys and Girls Club to provide students with a safe place and hopefully keep them out of trouble;



finding a means of faster space communications;



creating homeless care packages with donated money and goods;



starting a street adoption program among local businesses to clean up the town;



initiating a recycling program within the school district;



designing a stronger submarine that can explore the 95 percent of the ocean that has been previously inaccessible.



Hollingsworth said the project has been inspirational.

“(The students) are motivated and eager to work each day, have better attitudes in class and seem to walk a little taller with each successful step of their projects,” she said. “Although some of their ideas are bigger than anything they can realistically accomplish, they are excited about the potential.

“We have discussed how the greatest change is through years of hard work,” she said, “and the most brilliant inventions sometimes take a lifetime. You’re never too young to change the world.”