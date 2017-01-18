If you brew it, they will come; Hot chocolate bar draws students to library

There’s something brewing at the Chico Middle School library.

Every Friday morning for four years, library aide Janet Morris has served hot chocolate to students before school.

“It costs them a dollar, and they can buy a hot chocolate and just stay and visit and play on their phones,” Morris said. “Within reason, it’s whatever they want to do.”

Morris said the morning sessions are a way to show students the library can be a place to have fun, instead of just another assignment.

“My idea was I wanted to make this library a place kids wanted to come,” she said. “It’s somewhere they enjoy being instead of just being a place the teacher makes them come get a book.”

Morris said she’s averaging 40 to 50 students each Friday – a strong turnout for the small district. And they’re excited to show up early, she added.

Morris rolls out the hot chocolate bar 30 minutes prior to the school’s first bell. While it’s not necessarily educational in nature, it gets them comfortable in the library, and that’s what’s important.

“My whole hope is once they get out of middle school that they still want to go to a library,” she said. “It’s that they know how to use one, and they go to one when they can. I know when they get to high school, they get really busy, and they don’t get to read that much. I want them to think of the library as a fun place they enjoyed going to and learning about new books, and when they get out, they actually want to read when they have time.”

Morris said she’s also added movie nights and other events to help children and their families get acquainted with the library. Students recently took part in judging a classroom door design contest.

“It’s different than the teachers just telling them ‘read’ or ‘do your math,'” she said. “It’s important to have that side of school, too.”