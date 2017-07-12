Hardcopf receives doctor of pharmacy degree

Jennifer Hardcopf, the 2011 Boyd High School valedictorian, received her doctor of pharmacy degree May 20 from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Pharmacy.

Hardcopf is the daughter of Roger and Cyndie Hardcopf of Boyd.

While at TTUHSC, Hardcopf served as an officer or special committee member for six School of Pharmacy student organizations. She was also a member or student representative to six more, including the Rho Chi Honor Society for students in the top 10 percent of their class who distinguish themselves through their academic and professional achievements. At graduation, she was named the 2017 recipient of the Dean’s Students Leadership Award for the TTUHSC School of Pharmacy regional campus in Dallas/Fort Worth.

Hardcopf’s next stop will be Charleston, S.C., where she will complete a two-year clinical pharmacotherapy residency at the Medical University of South Carolina – College of Pharmacy.