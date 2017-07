Blake Haney of Decatur received the Pete C. Forster Master of Engineering Fellowship and graduated May 13 from Texas A&M University with a Master’s of Engineering in Structural Engineering.

He received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from A&M in May 2016.

Haney maintained a 4.0 grade point average during his undergraduate and graduate studies, and he has accepted a position with JQ Engineering in Fort Worth.

Blake is the son of Kevin and Julie Haney.