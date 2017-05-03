Fourth graders take a Texas road trip

Fourth graders from Decatur ISD’s Carson Elementary traveled to Waco and Austin on an Education in Action Discover Texas Field Trip April 5 to experience what they are learning in fourth grade Texas history.

Students visited the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, the Texas State Capitol and the Bullock Texas State History Museum.

During the charter bus ride to their first destination, the students discussed why Texans are so proud of their unique heritage and participated in activities and games in preparation for their day.

At their first stop, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum in Waco, students learned the history of the Texas Rangers and explored exhibits about Texas’s earliest inhabitants and its many unique geographical regions. They then traveled to Austin to see the Texas State Capitol where their legislators, Sen. Craig Estes and Rep. Phil King, office. Students saw firsthand where Texas laws are made as they toured the State Capitol, including the Senate and House of Representatives chambers.

At the Bullock Texas State History Museum students traveled in time through the Texas Revolution and learned about the events that created our Lone Star identity. The students’ visit to the museum concluded at the multi-sensory Texas Spirit Theater with the Star of Destiny where they saw and experienced the history of our great state, including a gusher exploding from an East Texas oil derrick and the takeoff of Saturn V as seen from Mission Control at the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center in Houston.

“Education in Action’s Discover Texas Field Trips are based on the understanding that the most effective way for students to learn is through experience,” stated Lacey Phillips, Discover Texas Field Trips director. “Student activities during the Discover Texas Field Trip to Austin reinforce and supplement fourth grade Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) learning objectives with a focus on why Texans are so proud of their unique heritage.