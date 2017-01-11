Flying high: Students raise money to upgrade school’s flag

Driving to a Cowboys game in October, three friends from Bridgeport High School had a random epiphany – the American flag flying over their school was too small, and they wanted to buy a better one.

Driving by all the car dealerships with their giant flags made the thought occur to Katie Hudson, who shared it with her friends, Diana Delgadillo and Shelby Preston.

“We were like, ‘We could actually do something,'” Hudson said.

The girls asked one of their teachers to help them come up with a fundraiser to earn money for a new flag to fly outside the high school. Their first idea was to sell three types of tamales, including chips and salsa with every order. When that proved to be too much work for three girls, they narrowed the options to two types of tamales. Delgadillo’s grandmothers helped with the cooking, and the girls made the deliveries. Though they had only two dozen orders, those customers bought enough to pay for a flag with $200 left over.

“There were a lot of tamales,” Delgadillo said.

The girls debated what to do with the extra money before ultimately deciding to use it as a scholarship for a Bridgeport student who’s a dependent of someone in the military.

They’ve noticed that the flags flying over the football stadium are pretty small, too. All three of the girls are juniors, so they said it’s possible they might do another flag fundraiser next year to buy more.

In the meantime, they’re ready to see the new flag flying over Bridgeport High School.

“We were just really excited to do something good,” Delgadillo said.