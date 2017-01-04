Exhibitors practice skills at project show

Boyd FFA held its annual Project Show Monday at the Boyd FFA Project Barn.

The show included 62 exhibitors from both Boyd FFA and Boyd Jr. FFA showing cattle, lambs, goats and pigs.

Agriculture teacher Scott Rawlings estimated 175 to 200 people attended the show.

“Exhibitors bring their animals up so they can exhibit and practice amongst each other for the 2017 show circuit,” Rawlings explained.

Upcoming shows over the next few months include the Fort Worth Stock Show, Wise County Youth Fair and Houston Stock Show. Some students also show at the San Antonio Stock Show.

Results of Boyd FFA Project Show were not available as of press time Tuesday.