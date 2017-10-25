Education Briefs for Wednesday, October 25, 2017

ALVORD

PHOTO RETAKES – Picture retake day is Thursday, Oct. 26.

EARLY RELEASE – Alvord ISD will release early Friday, Oct. 27, with the elementary’s final bell ringing at 2 p.m., middle school at 2:10, and high school at 2:15.

FINANCIAL AID MEETING – The district will hold a financial aid meeting 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at the high school media center. Seniors and parents are encouraged to attend.

BOYD

WAX MUSEUM – Fourth and fifth graders at Boyd Intermediate School will have a wax museum 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13.

FREE AND REDUCED MEALS – Free and reduced meal applications are available in English and Spanish on the district website.

TESTING TIPS – A list of tips for juniors and seniors preparing for the ACT and SAT are available on the high school website.

BRIDGEPORT

EARLY RELEASE – Students will be released early Wednesday, Oct. 25.

RED RIBBON WEEK – Red Ribbon Week began on Monday, and each campus has its own list of dress-up days available at bridgeportisd.net.

PARENT 2 PARENT – Bridgeport Intermediate School will host the next Parent 2 Parent meeting on 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, in the BIS cafeteria. The meeting is open to all parents of students at BES, BIS and BMS. The topic of this meeting is “It’s Not Fair! – Sibling Rivalry.” There will be childcare provided and door prizes to win.

CHICO

PEP RALLY – Chico High School’s senior pep rally is 9:45 a.m. Friday, Oct. 27.

OZ PARADE – Chico Elementary’s annual “Wizard of Oz” parade is 8 a.m. Friday, Oct. 27. Halloween attire allowed.

YEARBOOK ORDER – Yearbooks are available for $40, or $45 with personalization. Ordering information is on the district website.

DECATUR

CANDY GRAMS – Decatur High School’s AVID program is selling Halloween candy grams. Cost is $1 to purchase a treat and have it delivered to a friend with a message on Halloween. To purchase one, see Mrs. Johnson in the first floor office.

CAREER FAIR – Decatur High School is holding a college and career fair Thursday, Nov. 9, during convocation for all juniors and seniors. Several colleges, people in various career fields and the military will be at the event.

GO-FORCE – The University of North Texas’ Go-Force will be on the DHS campus 9 a.m. to noon every Thursday this semester. They are here to assist all grade levels in college and career planning. Make an appointment in the first floor office.

PARADISE

EARLY VOTING – Early voting for the school board election began Monday, Oct. 23. Locations, days and hours can be found at pisd.net.

RED RIBBON WEEK – Red Ribbon Week began on Monday, and each campus has their own list of dress-up days available at pisd.net.

YEARBOOK SALES – The 2018 Paradise yearbook can be reserved at each campus for $40. Go to the library or front office to pick up yearbook forms.