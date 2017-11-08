Education Briefs for Wednesday, November 8, 2017

BOYD

WAX MUSEUM – Fourth and fifth graders at Boyd Intermediate School will have a wax museum 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13.

FREE AND REDUCED MEALS – Free and reduced meal applications are available in English and Spanish on the district website.

TESTING TIPS – A list of tips for juniors and seniors preparing for the ACT and SAT are available on the high school website.

BRIDGEPORT

IREAD – iRead is 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, at Bull Memorial Stadium. Bring a blanket and a book.

CHICO

FOOD DRIVE – Chico Elementary School is having a contest by grade to fill the district’s food pantry. Deadline to donate is Friday, Nov. 17, and the class that wins will have a party after Thanksgiving break. Items needed include: cheese crackers, peanut butter, Pop-Tarts, granola bars, canned food, macaroni and cheese and oatmeal.

STOCKINGS FOR SOLDIERS – Students are collecting items for Stockings for Soldiers to support troops stationed overseas. Needed items include: travel size soap, shampoo, conditioner, disposable razors, shaving cream, body wash, nail clippers, lip balm, toothpaste, lotion, hand sanitizer, snack crackers, beef jerky sticks, individual peanut packages, trail mix packages, single drink mixes, hot cocoa packets, hard candy, candy canes, Christmas cards, small word search books and playing cards. The drive ends Friday, Nov. 17.

YEARBOOK ORDER – Yearbooks are available for $40, or $45 with personalization. Ordering information is on the district website.

DECATUR

CAREER FAIR – Decatur High School is holding a college and career fair Thursday, Nov. 9, during convocation for all juniors and seniors. Several colleges, people in various career fields and the military will be at the event.

BASKETBALL TRYOUTS – Basketball tryouts for freshmen and sophomores are after school Friday, Nov. 10, and starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11. Contact Coach Coffman or Coach Hicks with questions.

PARENT MEETING – Boys basketball will have a parent meeting 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, in the library. Contact Coach Coffman with questions.

D.C. TRIP – Deadline to register for the 2018 eighth grade trip to Washington, D.C, is Nov. 15. Sign up at schooltoursofamerica.com. Trip number is 8362. For more information, email Ms. Cabanero, brandi.cabanero@decaturisd.us.

NO SCHOOL – Thanksgiving break is Monday, Nov. 20, through Friday, Nov. 24.

GO-FORCE – The University of North Texas’ Go-Force will be on the DHS campus 9 a.m. to noon every Thursday this semester. They are here to assist all grade levels in college and career planning. Make an appointment in the first-floor office.

NORTHWEST

SCHOOL MUSICAL – Northwest High School Theater will present “Junie B. Jones the Musical” Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. at 2301 Texan Dr. in Justin. Tickets are $5.

PARADISE

FCA COOKOUT – The Fellowship of Christian Athletes cookout date has been changed to Nov. 11. The event will be 6 to 8 p.m. at 111 Olde Towne Road. Girls bring chips; boys bring drinks.

YEARBOOK SALES – The 2018 Paradise yearbook can be reserved at each campus for $40. Go to the library or front office to pick up yearbook forms.