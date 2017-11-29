Education Briefs for Wednesday, November 29, 2017

BOYD

PICTURE RETAKES – Picture retakes for Boyd Elementary School are Thursday, Nov. 30.

TALENT SHOW – Boyd Middle School students will have a talent show 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, in the cafeteria.

BRIDGEPORT

PENNY DRIVE – Bridgeport Elementary students will be collecting pennies and other forms of change through Dec. 1 to help local families this holiday season.

MOVIE NIGHT – Bridgeport Elementary will host a family movie night 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4, in the gym.

GT REFERRALS – Bridgeport ISD will be accepting GT referral forms for students who are currently in kindergarten through 11th grade. The referral window is Dec. 4-21. All completed referral forms must be returned to your child’s campus by 4 p.m. Dec. 21. Referral forms will be at each campus office and on the BISD website beginning Dec. 4. There will be a parent meeting 6 p.m. Dec. 4 at the elementary school.

CHICO

YEARBOOK ORDER – Yearbooks are available for $40, or $45 with personalization. Ordering information is on the district website.

CALENDAR CHANGE – Thursday, Dec. 7, will be a workday for school staff. Students will not come to school. Monday, Jan. 8, is a school day for students and staff. The change was voted on by the school board at the October board meeting.

DECATUR

GO-FORCE – The University of North Texas’ Go-Force will be on the DHS campus 9 a.m. to noon every Thursday this semester. They are here to assist all grade levels in college and career planning. Make an appointment in the first-floor office.

NORTHWEST

SCHOOL MUSICAL – Northwest High School Theater will present “Junie B. Jones the Musical” Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. at 2301 Texan Dr. in Justin. Tickets are $5.

PARADISE

DONUT SALE – The junior class is having a Krispy Kreme Donut fundraiser for $10 per dozen. Order forms can be picked up at the high school office and need to be returned no later than Tuesday, Dec. 5.

LIVE THANKFULLY – Each campus at PISD is doing a food drive for Live Thankfully through Sunday, Dec. 10. A list of suggested donations can be found at pisd.net.

BUNDT CAKE FUNDRAISER – Project Graduation is sponsoring a bundt cake fall fundraiser. Deadline to order is Wednesday, Dec. 13. Details and order forms are at pisd.net.