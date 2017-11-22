Education Briefs for Wednesday, November 22, 2017

ALVORD

THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY – School is out Nov. 22-24 for Thanksgiving break.

BOYD

PICTURE RETAKES – Pictures retakes for BES are scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 30.

TALENT SHOW – Boyd Middle School students will present a talent show at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21 in the cafeteria.

BRIDGEPORT

TREE LIGHTING – The Bridgeport Intermediate School choir will sing at Bridgeport’s Christmas Tree Lighting 6:20 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27, at City Hall

PENNY DRIVE – Bridgeport Elementary students will be collecting pennies and other forms of change to help local families this holiday season from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1.

MOVIE NIGHT – Bridgeport Elementary will host a family movie night 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4 in the gym.

CHICO

YEARBOOK ORDER – Yearbooks are available for $40, or $45 with personalization. Ordering information is on the district website.

DECATUR

GO-FORCE – The University of North Texas’ Go-Force will be on the DHS campus 9 a.m. to noon every Thursday this semester. They are here to assist all grade levels in college and career planning. Make an appointment in the first-floor office.

NORTHWEST

SCHOOL MUSICAL – Northwest High School Theater will present “Junie B. Jones the Musical” Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. at 2301 Texan Dr. in Justin. Tickets are $5.

PARADISE

BUNDT CAKE FUNDRAISER – Project Graduation is sponsoring a bundt cake fall fundraiser. Deadline to order is Wednesday, Dec. 13. Details and order forms are at pisd.net.

SLIDELL

