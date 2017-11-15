Education Briefs for Wednesday, November 15, 2017

ALVORD

THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY – School is out Nov. 20-24 for Thanksgiving break.

BOYD

FREE AND REDUCED MEALS – Free and reduced meal applications are available in English and Spanish on the district website.

TESTING TIPS – A list of tips for juniors and seniors preparing for the ACT and SAT are available on the high school website.

THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY – School is out Nov. 20-24 for Thanksgiving break.

BRIDGEPORT

EDUCATION FOUNDATION FUNDRAISER – Stop by Pronto’s Thursday, Nov. 16, from 5-9 p.m. Let them know you are there for the Bridgeport Education Foundation and a portion of your meal price will go to the foundation.

THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY – School is out Nov. 20-24 for Thanksgiving break.

CHICO

FOOD DRIVE – Chico Elementary School is having a contest by grade to fill the district’s food pantry. Deadline to donate is Friday, Nov. 17, and the class that wins will have a party after Thanksgiving break. Items needed include: cheese crackers, peanut butter, Pop-Tarts, granola bars, canned food, macaroni and cheese and oatmeal.

STOCKINGS FOR SOLDIERS – Students are collecting items for Stockings for Soldiers to support troops stationed overseas. Needed items include: travel size soap, shampoo, conditioner, disposable razors, shaving cream, body wash, nail clippers, lip balm, toothpaste, lotion, hand sanitizer, snack crackers, beef jerky sticks, individual peanut packages, trail mix packages, single drink mixes, hot cocoa packets, hard candy, candy canes, Christmas cards, small word search books and playing cards. The drive ends Friday, Nov. 17.

YEARBOOK ORDER – Yearbooks are available for $40, or $45 with personalization. Ordering information is on the district website.

THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY – School is out Nov. 20-24 for Thanksgiving break.

DECATUR

D.C. TRIP – Deadline to register for the 2018 eighth grade trip to Washington, D.C, is Nov. 15. Sign up at schooltoursofamerica.com. Trip number is 8362. For more information, email Ms. Cabanero, brandi.cabanero@decaturisd.us.

THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY – School is out Nov. 20-24 for Thanksgiving break.

GO-FORCE – The University of North Texas’ Go-Force will be on the DHS campus 9 a.m. to noon every Thursday this semester. They are here to assist all grade levels in college and career planning. Make an appointment in the first-floor office.

NORTHWEST

SCHOOL MUSICAL – Northwest High School Theater will present “Junie B. Jones the Musical” Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. at 2301 Texan Dr. in Justin. Tickets are $5.

THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY – School is out Nov. 20-24 for Thanksgiving break.

PARADISE

FFA GEAR – The Paradise FFA chapter is selling FFA gear online. All items will be mailed to the school, and the FFA member you choose to support will deliver your goods when they arrive. Deadline to order is Friday, Nov. 17.

TURKEY EXTRAVAGANZA – Paradise Intermediate hosts its Turkey Extravaganza Thursday, Nov. 16. There will be a turkey lunch, Turkey Trot run and games.

YEARBOOK SALES – The 2018 Paradise yearbook can be reserved at each campus for $40. Go to the library or front office to pick up yearbook forms.

THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY – School is out Nov. 20-24 for Thanksgiving break.

SLIDELL

EARLY RELEASE – School will be released early on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY – School is out Nov. 22-24 for Thanksgiving break.