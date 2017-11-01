Education Briefs for Wednesday, November 1, 2017

ALVORD

FINANCIAL AID MEETING – The district will hold a financial aid meeting 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at the high school media center. Seniors and parents are encouraged to attend.

BOYD

WAX MUSEUM – Fourth and fifth graders at Boyd Intermediate School will have a wax museum 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13.

FREE AND REDUCED MEALS – Free and reduced meal applications are available in English and Spanish on the district website.

TESTING TIPS – A list of tips for juniors and seniors preparing for the ACT and SAT are available on the high school website.

BRIDGEPORT

PARENT NIGHT – Bridgeport High School will hold an informational session for parents of juniors and seniors 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6 in the high school library. Counselors will discuss the college application process, financial aid and scholarships.

PARENT 2 PARENT – Bridgeport Intermediate School will host the next Parent 2 Parent meeting on 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, in the BIS cafeteria. The meeting is open to all parents of students at BES, BIS and BMS. The topic of this meeting is “It’s Not Fair! – Sibling Rivalry.” There will be childcare provided and door prizes to win.

IREAD – iRead will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9 at Bull Memorial Stadium. Bring a blanket and a book.

CHICO

YEARBOOK ORDER – Yearbooks are available for $40, or $45 with personalization. Ordering information is on the district website.

DECATUR

CAREER FAIR – Decatur High School is holding a college and career fair Thursday, Nov. 9, during convocation for all juniors and seniors. Several colleges, people in various career fields and the military will be at the event.

GO-FORCE – The University of North Texas’ Go-Force will be on the DHS campus 9 a.m. to noon every Thursday this semester. They are here to assist all grade levels in college and career planning. Make an appointment in the first floor office.

NORTHWEST

SUPERINTENDENT ROUNDTABLE – Northwest ISD will host a Superintendent’s Roundtable from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, at the district’s administration building, located at 2001 Texan Drive in Fort Worth. Community members are welcome to attend the event to ask Ryder Warren, district superintendent, questions about Northwest ISD.

PARADISE

PICTURE RETAKE – Picture retake day for all campuses is on Thursday, Nov. 2.

EARLY VOTING – Early voting for the school board election ends on Friday, Nov. 3. See pisd.net for voting times and locations.

FCA COOKOUT – The Fellowship of Christian Athletes cookout date has been changed to Nov. 11. The event will be at 111 Olde Towne Road from 6 to 8 p.m. Girls bring chips, boys bring drinks.

YEARBOOK SALES – The 2018 Paradise yearbook can be reserved at each campus for $40. Go to the library or front office to pick up yearbook forms.