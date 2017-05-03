Education Briefs for Wednesday, May 3, 2017

ALVORD

BOND INFORMATION – Information pertaining to the upcoming bond election, including a tax rate calculator, is available on the district’s website under the “Parents and Students” tab.

KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION – Alvord Elementary School Pre-k and kindergarten registration will be May 3 and 4 at the school office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Pre-k children must be 4 years old and Kindergarteners must be 5 as of Sept 1, 2017. Parents must bring child’s social security card, birth certificate, a current immunization record and proof of residency in the Alvord ISD. Pre-k students must qualify based on low income or language. Children do not have to be brought to registration. Call the office at 940-427-2881.

BOYD

NO SCHOOL – Monday, May 15, is a bad weather day. There will be no classes.

SUMMER CAMPS – A list of summer camp opportunities for Boyd ISD students is available on the district website.

BRIDGEPORT

KINDERGARTEN ROUNDUP – Bridgeport Elementary School’s kindergarten roundup is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily through Friday, May 5. Students must turn 5 on or before Sept. 1. To register, bring the child’s birth certificate, Social Security card, shot record, proof residence and photo ID of the person enrolling the student. Call 940-683-5955.

COMEDY SHOW – The P. Nutt and Ponytail Show is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the BMS auditorium. Tickets are $15 for adults and can be purchased at the high school. Kids age 13 and younger are free. Proceeds benefit the auto department senior scholarships.

NO SCHOOL – Monday, May 15, is a bad weather day. There will be no classes.

TALENT SHOW – Bridgeport Elementary School’s talent show is 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23.

CHICO

BOND INFORMATION BROCHURE – A brochure pertaining to the upcoming bond vote is available on the district website. Two informational meetings have been scheduled. See the website for more information.

DECATUR

DANCE TEAM – Eagle Dolls tryouts are Friday, May 12. Practice is May 8-11. The director will schedule a parent meeting the week before practices. Email natalie.chance@decatur.esc11.net.

PROM – On Saturday, May 13, Main Street and State Street in downtown Decatur will be blocked off for prom photos 4 to 7 p.m. Parents and students may come and go during this time, and party busses and limos may park on the 100 block of both streets. Prom begins at 7:30 at the Ashton Depot in Fort Worth.

NO SCHOOL – Monday, May 15, is a bad weather day. There will be no classes.

PARADISE

NO SCHOOL – Monday, May 15, is a bad weather day. There will be no classes.