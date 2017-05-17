Education Briefs for Wednesday, May 17, 2017

ALVORD

KINDERGARTEN GRADUATION – A kindergarten graduation ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, May 22 at the high school gym.

HONORS NIGHT – Alvord High School will hold its honors night and NHS induction at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 23 at the high school gym.

BOYD

EARLY-RELEASE – Thursday, May 25 is a scheduled early-release day.

STUDENT HOLIDAY – Friday, May 26, is a student holiday. No classes will be held.

SUMMER CAMPS – A list of summer camp opportunities for Boyd ISD students is available on the district website.

BRIDGEPORT

TALENT SHOW – Bridgeport Elementary School’s talent show is 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23.

ATHLETIC PHYSICALS – All athletes entering the 7th, 9th and 11th grades much have a new physical before the first day of practice for their sport. Physicals will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at the BHS training room for a charge of $20, cash only. Students may have their family doctor perform the physical.

PARADISE

GRADUATION – Graduation is 2 p.m. Saturday, May 27 at Weatherford High School Jerry Durant Auditorium.

ESL SUMMER SCHOOL – If you are interested in having your child attend English as a Second Language summer school please contact Robin Garrett, counselor/ESL coordinator at 940-969-5047 as soon as possible.