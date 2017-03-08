Education Briefs for Wednesday, March 8, 2017

ALVORD

SUMMER PICTURES – Parents can send in pictures of their children’s summer activities to be included in this year’s yearbook. Go to replayit.com to upload photos. Instructions on how to submit can be found at alvordisd.net under “News & Events.”

SPRING BREAK – Students will be released for spring break March 13-17.

BOYD

CHICO

BRIDGEPORT

MUSICAL PROGRAM – The third grade music program scheduled for Thursday, March 9 has been canceled.

DECATUR

DUAL LANGUAGE IMMERSION – Meetings for all incoming kindergarten parents interested in the Dual Language Immersion program are noon and 6 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at the Rann Elementary library. Parents must attend one of the meetings in order to participate.

NORTHWEST

PARADISE

GIFTED AND TALENTED – Nominations for the Paradise Gifted and Talented program will be accepted until Friday, March 24. Students from kindergarten to 11th grade will be accepted. Nomination forms may be found at pisd.net.

READING LOGS DUE – Reading logs for Paradise Elementary’s Dr. Suess read-a-thon are due Thursday, March 9, to be eligible for prize drawings. Kindergarten and first grade must read at least 20 books; second and third grade must read at least 30.

SLIDELL

