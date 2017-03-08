HONOR ROLLS

Education Briefs for Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017
ALVORD

SUMMER PICTURES – Parents can send in pictures of their children’s summer activities to be included in this year’s yearbook. Go to replayit.com to upload photos. Instructions on how to submit can be found at alvordisd.net under “News & Events.”

SPRING BREAK – Students will be released for spring break March 13-17.

BOYD

SPRING BREAK – Students will be released for spring break March 13-17.

CHICO

SPRING BREAK – Students will be released for spring break March 13-17.

BRIDGEPORT

MUSICAL PROGRAM – The third grade music program scheduled for Thursday, March 9 has been canceled.

SPRING BREAK – Students will be released for spring break March 13-17.

DECATUR

Victory Student of the Month

VICTORY STUDENT OF THE MONTH – Emilee Caraway was recognized as the Victory Christian Academy student of the month for March at last week’s Decatur Chamber of Commerce luncheon. Also pictured are (from left) Victory Church Pastor Allen Bates, Victory Christian Academy’s Diana Mosley and Shane Conley with First Financial Bank, a student of the month sponsor. Messenger photo by Lisa Davis

College Student Recognized

COLLEGE STUDENT RECOGNIZED – Vanessa Rojas (second from left) was named Weatherford College Wise County student of the month at the Decatur Chamber of Commerce luncheon Feb. 28. Also pictured (from left) is WCWC biological sciences teacher Terry Paddack, Shane Conley with First Financial Bank in Decatur and WCWC Dean Dr. Matt Joiner. Not pictured is student Jacklyn Blevins, who was also named as a WCWC student of the month. Messenger photo by Lisa Davis

DHS Students of the Month

DHS STUDENTS OF THE MONTH – Kyle Wick and Eunice Gallegos were recognized as the Decatur High School students of the month for March at last week’s Decatur Chamber of Commerce luncheon. Also pictured are Principal Jeff Russell and art teacher Brenda Sutton. Messenger photo by Lisa Davis

DUAL LANGUAGE IMMERSION – Meetings for all incoming kindergarten parents interested in the Dual Language Immersion program are noon and 6 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at the Rann Elementary library. Parents must attend one of the meetings in order to participate.

SPRING BREAK – Students will be released for spring break March 13-17.

NORTHWEST

SPRING BREAK – Students will be released for spring break March 13-17.

PARADISE

GIFTED AND TALENTED – Nominations for the Paradise Gifted and Talented program will be accepted until Friday, March 24. Students from kindergarten to 11th grade will be accepted. Nomination forms may be found at pisd.net.

READING LOGS DUE – Reading logs for Paradise Elementary’s Dr. Suess read-a-thon are due Thursday, March 9, to be eligible for prize drawings. Kindergarten and first grade must read at least 20 books; second and third grade must read at least 30.

SPRING BREAK – Students will be released for spring break March 13-17.

SLIDELL

SPRING BREAK – Students will be released for spring break March 13-17.


