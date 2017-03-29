Education Briefs for Wednesday, March 29, 2017

ALVORD

FACILITY TOURS – A tour of Alvord Middle School is 6 p.m., April 3 and will include the fieldhouse, stadium, and vocational ag facilities. The tour will conclude at the high school cafeteria with information about the district’s bond proposal. A tour of the elementary campus is scheduled for 6 p.m. April 11.

SUMMER PICTURES – Parents can send in pictures of their children’s summer activities to be included in this year’s yearbook. Go to replayit.com to upload photos. Instructions on how to submit can be found at alvordisd.net under “News & Events.”

BOND INFORMATION – Information pertaining to the upcoming bond election, including a tax rate calculator, is available on the district’s website under the “Parents and Students” tab.

BRIDGEPORT

PRE-K REGISTRATION – Bridgeport Elementary School is having pre-kindergarten registration 3:45 to 5 p.m. April 3 and 10. Pre-k students must be 4 years old by Sept. 1 and meet income eligibility standards and/or be unable to speak or comprehend English. Bring the child’s birth certificate, Social Security card, proof of residence and a photo ID of the person enrolling the student.

FITNESS RUN – Bridgeport Intermediate School’s “Color Me Fit”-ness Run is 1 p.m. Friday, April 7.

HOLIDAY – Friday, April 14, is a student holiday.

BAD WEATHER DAY – Monday, April 17, is a bad weather day. Students will not attend class.

PARENT NIGHT – Pre-kindergarten Parent Night is 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20. Activities will be in the Bridgeport Elementary cafeteria. Parents and students can participate in stations and activities highlighting the pre-k program.

CHICO

BOND INFORMATION BROCHURE – A brochure pertaining to the upcoming bond vote is available on the district website. Two informational meetings have been scheduled. See the website for more information.

DECATUR

HIGH SCHOOL RODEO – Decatur High School Rodeo Team will have a North Texas High School Rodeo Association rodeo 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 2 at the Wise County Fairgrounds. Purchase tickets from any team member, by email at decaturrodeoteam@gmail.com or call 817-888-2364. Pre-sale tickets are $5. Cost will be $7 at the gate. Follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/rodeodecatur, for rodeo updates.

KINDERGARTEN ROUNDUP – Decatur’s Carson, Rann and Young Elementary schools will hold kindergarten roundup 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4.

GOLF TOURNEY – The Decatur High School Golf Booster Club Tournament is Saturday, April 8, at Bridgeport Country Club. Cost is $300 for a three-person team scramble, which includes a meal. Registration is 8:30 a.m., and tee time is 10. All proceeds benefit DHS boys and girls golf teams. To register a team or sponsor the tournament, email dhsgolf2014@gmail.com or call 940-393-9581.

PARADISE

CHEER SIGN-UPS – Students interested in being a junior high cheerleader should sign up before Friday, March 31.

ONE-ACT PLAY – The cast of Paradise High School’s one-act play will perform “Tartuffe” 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2. Refreshments will be served. Admission is free.

SENIOR SLIDE SHOW – Pictures for the senior slide show are due Monday, April 10. All seniors are asked to bring five pictures to Mrs. Mitschke. The photos should be on a flash drive or in a Ziploc bag with the student’s name on the back of each photo. Do not email them.