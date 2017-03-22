Education Briefs for Wednesday, March 22, 2017

ALVORD

SUMMER PICTURES – Parents can send in pictures of their children’s summer activities to be included in this year’s yearbook. Go to replayit.com to upload photos. Instructions on how to submit can be found at alvordisd.net under “News & Events.”

DISTRICT OF INNOVATION PLAN – Alvord’s District of Innovation plan is available on the district website under the “News & Events” tab. Trustees will consider the plan at their regular meeting Thursday.

BOND INFORMATION – Information pertaining to the upcoming bond election, including a tax rate calculator, is available on the district’s website under the “Parents & Students” tab.

BOYD

DISTRICT OF INNOVATION – A public hearing for Boyd ISD’s proposed District of Innovation plan is 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, in the school board meeting room. For information, call 940-433-9560.

BRIDGEPORT

TAFE AWARDED OUTSTANDING CHAPTER – The Bridgeport High School TAFE team competed at the state conference and was awarded outstanding chapter, one of only 5 in the state to receive that distinction.

FITNESS RUN – Bridgeport Intermediate School’s “Color Me Fit”-ness Run is 1 p.m. Friday, April 7.

HOLIDAY – Friday, April 14, is a student holiday.

BAD WEATHER DAY – Monday, April 17, is a bad weather day. Students will not attend class.

CHICO

BOND INFORMATION BROCHURE – A brochure pertaining to the upcoming bond vote is available on the district website. Two informational meetings have been scheduled. See the website for more information.

DECATUR

PARENT MEETING – A parent meeting for incoming sixth graders is 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at the McCarroll Middle School Multipurpose Building. All parents and guardians are invited to listen and ask questions about class registration. The sixth grade campus will be open after the meeting for tours.

DUAL LANGUAGE IMMERSION – Meetings for all incoming kindergarten parents interested in the dual language immersion program are noon and 6 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at the Rann Elementary library. Parents must attend one of the meetings in order to participate.

KINDERGARTEN ROUNDUP – Decatur’s Carson, Rann and Young Elementary schools will hold kindergarten roundup 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4.

PARADISE

GIFTED AND TALENTED – Nominations for the Paradise Gifted and Talented program will be accepted until Friday, March 24. Students from kindergarten to 11th grade will be accepted. Nomination forms may be found at pisd.net.