Education Briefs for Wednesday, March 15, 2017

ALVORD

SUMMER PICTURES – Parents can send in pictures of their children’s summer activities to be included in this year’s yearbook. Go to replayit.com to upload photos. Instructions on how to submit can be found at alvordisd.net under “News & Events.”

BOND INFORMATION – Information pertaining to the upcoming bond election, including a tax rate calculator, is available on the district’s website under the “parents & students” tab.

CHICO

BOND INFORMATION BROCHURE – A brochure pertaining to the upcoming bond vote is available on the district website. Two informational meetings have been scheduled. See the website for more information.

DECATUR

DUAL LANGUAGE IMMERSION – Meetings for all incoming kindergarten parents interested in the Dual Language Immersion program are noon and 6 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at the Rann Elementary library. Parents must attend one of the meetings in order to participate.

PARADISE

GIFTED AND TALENTED – Nominations for the Paradise Gifted and Talented program will be accepted until Friday, March 24. Students from kindergarten to 11th grade will be accepted. Nomination forms may be found at pisd.net.