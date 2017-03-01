Education Briefs for Wednesday, March 1, 2017

ALVORD

SUMMER PICTURES – Parents can send in pictures of their children’s summer activities to be included in this year’s yearbook. Go to replayit.com to upload photos. Instructions on how to submit can be found at alvordisd.net under “News & Events.”

SPRING BREAK – Students will be released for spring break March 13-17.

BOYD

OPEN HOUSE – Boyd Middle School will host an open house 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 7.

SPRING BREAK – Students will be released for spring break March 13-17.

CHICO

INFORMATION MEETINGS – There will be two community information meetings concerning the bond election Thursday, March 2 – one at 5 p.m. in the elementary cafeteria and one at 6 p.m. in the middle school cafeteria.

SPRING BREAK – Students will be released for spring break March 13-17.

BRIDGEPORT

PARENT SURVEY – The district’s parent survey is available to complete on bridgeportisd.net until March 1.

MUSICAL PROGRAM – Third graders will perform their musical program 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9, in the Bridgeport Middle School auditorium.

SPRING BREAK – Students will be released for spring break March 13-17.

DECATUR

OPEN HOUSE – Rann and Young Elementary schools will hold open houses 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2. A presentation will also be made on the Tele-Health program.

DUAL LANGUAGE IMMERSION – Meetings for all incoming kindergarten parents interested in the Dual Language Immersion program are noon and 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, and noon and 6 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at the Rann Elementary library. Parents must attend one of the four meetings in order to participate.

PARADISE

STUDENT SHOWCASE – Paradise Intermediate students will showcase their work from the fourth six weeks in the cafeteria from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, March 3.

READING LOGS DUE – Reading logs for Paradise Elementary’s Dr. Suess read-a-thon are due Thursday, March 9, to be eligible for prize drawings. Kindergarten and first grade must read at least 20 books; second and third grade must read at least 30.

SPRING BREAK – Students will be released for spring break March 13-17.