Education Briefs for Wednesday, January 4, 2017

ALVORD

BLOOD DRIVE SIGN-UPS – Donors can schedule appointments now for the elementary school and middle school blood drive Feb. 10, 2017. Email tklein@alvordisd.net.

BUY A YEARBOOK – Yearbooks are now on sale. Prices are $30 at the elementary and middle school and $40 at the high school. Order forms are on the district website. Jan. 27 is the last day to order.

BOYD

STUDENT HOLIDAY – Boyd ISD will not hold classes Monday, Jan. 16. It is a teacher in-service day. Friday, Jan. 13, is an early release day.

BRIDGEPORT

STUDENT HOLIDAY – Bridgeport ISD will not hold classes Monday, Jan. 16. It is a staff development day.

BASKETBALL TICKETS – Purchase basketball tickets to all Bulls and Sissies games online through eventbrite.com. Go to bridgeportisd.net for the link.

CHICO

STUDENT HOLIDAY – Chico ISD will not hold classes Monday, Jan. 16. It is a staff development day.

DECATUR

BREAK CONTINUES – Decatur ISD students return to school Monday, Jan. 9.

STUDENT HOLIDAYS – Decatur ISD will not hold classes Monday, Jan. 16, or Monday, Feb. 20. They are staff development days. Students will be released early Thursday, Jan. 12, and Friday, Jan. 13.

PARADISE

SCHOLARSHIP FUNDRAISER – There will be an enchilada dinner fundraiser for the Zackery S. Loney Memorial Scholarship 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at the Paradise High School cafeteria. A plate includes homemade enchiladas, rice, beans, chips and salsa and a drink. Cost is $10. There will also be a dessert table and raffle.

PROJECT SHOW – The Paradise Project Show is Saturday, Jan. 7. All crafts, baked goods and photos to be entered in contests should be in the elementary cafeteria by 9:30 a.m. Judging starts at 10 a.m., and the livestock show is at noon.

STUDENT HOLIDAY – Paradise ISD will not hold classes Monday, Jan. 16. It is a staff development day.

SLIDELL

STUDENT HOLIDAY – Slidell ISD will not hold classes Monday, Jan. 16. It is a teacher comp day.