Education Briefs for Wednesday, January 25, 2017

ALVORD

BLOOD DRIVE – Donors can schedule appointments now for the Feb. 10 elementary and middle school blood drive. Email tklein@alvordisd.net.

BUY A YEARBOOK – Yearbooks are now on sale. Prices are $30 at the elementary and middle school and $40 at the high school. Order forms are on the district website. Jan. 27 is the last day to order.

SENIOR SLIDE SHOW – Parents and future graduates should submit photos for the senior slide show by Jan. 27. A full list of which photos are needed is available on the district website.

BRIDGEPORT

CLOTHING DRIVE – There is a collection box for children’s winter clothing donations in the front office of Bridgeport High School. Any and all clothing is needed. The clothing drive, run by Bridgeport 4-H, will benefit students in the district.

BASKETBALL TICKETS – Buy basketball tickets to all Bulls and Sissies games online through eventbrite.com. Go to bridgeportisd.net for the link.

BOYD

STAFF DEVELOPMENT DAY – Monday, Feb. 20, is a staff development day. No classes will be held.

CHICO

YEARBOOK SALE – Friday, Jan. 27, is the last chance to guarantee a 2016-2017 yearbook. Pick up order forms at campus offices or on the district website.

DECATUR

PARENT TRAINING – Education Service Center Region 11 and Decatur ISD will present a parent training event dedicated to assisting families of children with autism spectrum disorders 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the DISD Support Services Building, 309 S. Cates St. The event is open to families with children in ESC Region 11 Area. The free program will focus on behavior and visual strategies to help structure the home. To register or for more information, contact Michael Tucker at 817-740-7586 or mtucker@esc11.net.

STUDENT HOLIDAYS – Decatur ISD will not hold classes Monday, Feb. 20. It is a staff development day.

PARADISE

YEARBOOK DEADLINE – The deadline to purchase your yearbook for $40 and customize the cover is Friday, Jan. 27.

TRACK ORDERS DUE – Paradise girls have until Friday, Jan. 27, to order their track apparel online.