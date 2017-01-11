Education Briefs for Wednesday, January 11, 2017

ALVORD

ATHLETIC BOOSTER FUNDRAISER – The Bulldog Athletic Booster Club will have a fundraiser Friday, Jan. 13, in the Alvord High School cafeteria to celebrate the beginning of district basketball play. Dinner will be served starting at 4:30 p.m. Basketball T-shirts will be for sale, and there will be a dessert silent auction.

BLOOD DRIVE – Donors can schedule appointments now for the Feb. 10 elementary and middle school blood drive. Email tklein@alvordisd.net.

BUY A YEARBOOK – Yearbooks are now on sale. Prices are $30 at the elementary and middle school and $40 at the high school. Order forms are on the district website. Jan. 27 is the last day to order.

BOYD

STUDENT HOLIDAY – Boyd ISD will not hold classes Monday, Jan. 16. It is a teacher in-service day. Friday, Jan. 13, is an early release day.

BRIDGEPORT

STUDENT HOLIDAY – Bridgeport ISD will not hold classes Monday, Jan. 16. It is a staff development day.

ACT REGISTRATION – The deadline to register for the Feb. 11 ACT test is Saturday, Jan. 21.

CLOTHING DRIVE – There is a collection box for children’s winter clothing donations in the front office of Bridgeport High School. Any and all clothing is needed. The clothing drive, run by Bridgeport 4-H, will benefit students in the district.

BASKETBALL TICKETS – Buy basketball tickets to all Bulls and Sissies games online through eventbrite.com. Go to bridgeportisd.net for the link.

CHICO

STUDENT HOLIDAY – Chico ISD will not hold classes Monday, Jan. 16. It is a staff development day.

DECATUR

STUDENT HOLIDAYS – Decatur ISD will not hold classes Monday, Jan. 16, or Monday, Feb. 20. They are staff development days. Students will be released early Thursday, Jan. 12, and Friday, Jan. 13.

PARADISE

EARLY RELEASE – Friday, Jan. 13, is an early release day.

PAYMENT DEADLINE – Friday, Jan. 13, is the regular payment deadline for Texas Women’s University dual-credit courses.

DINNER THEATRE – The Paradise High School theatre class, with the help of some faculty members, will present Thornton Wilder’s American classic, “Our Town,” in the high school cafeteria Saturday, Jan. 14. The event will be a dinner theatre, with the meal served at 6 p.m. The performance will begin at 7 p.m.

STUDENT HOLIDAY – Paradise ISD will not hold classes Monday, Jan. 16. It is a staff development day.

SLIDELL

STUDENT HOLIDAY – Slidell ISD will not hold classes Monday, Jan. 16. It is a teacher comp day.