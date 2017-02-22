Education Briefs for Wednesday, February 22, 2017

BRIDGEPORT

PARENT SURVEY – The district’s parent survey is available to complete on bridgeportisd.net until March 1.

MUSICAL PROGRAM – Third graders will perform their musical program 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9, in the Bridgeport Middle School auditorium.

DECATUR

DUAL LANGUAGE IMMERSION – Meetings for all incoming kindergarten parents interested in the Dual Language Immersion program are noon and 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, and noon and 6 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at the Rann Elementary library. Parents must attend one of the four meetings in order to participate.

PARADISE

DONKEY BASKETBALL – The Paradise Band Boosters are sponsoring Donkey Ball 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, in the old high school gym. Doors open at 6. The event will include free donkey rides, food and a silent auction. Advance tickets are $6 or $8 at the door. Ages 5 and under are free.