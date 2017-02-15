Education Briefs for Wednesday, February 15, 2017

BRIDGEPORT

PARENT MEETING – Bridgeport High School will host a meeting for parents of eighth graders 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, in the high school library. They’ll talk about helping your child through the transition to high school.

PARENT SURVEY – The district’s parent survey is available to complete on bridgeportisd.net until March 1.

MUSICAL PROGRAM – Third graders will perform their musical program 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9, in the Bridgeport Middle School auditorium.

STUDENT HOLIDAY – Bridgeport ISD will not hold classes Monday, Feb. 20. It is a staff development day.

BOYD

STAFF DEVELOPMENT DAY – Monday, Feb. 20, is a staff development day. No classes will be held.

DECATUR

CONNECTING WITH COURSES AT DHS – Decatur High School will have an introduction to courses 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, for all eighth through 11th grade students and parents. Each department syllabus will be available. A special presentation will be given for eighth grade students and parents at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. in the DHS Auditorium.

DUAL LANGUAGE IMMERSION – Meetings for all incoming kindergarten parents interested in the Dual Language Immersion program are noon and 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, and noon and 6 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at the Rann Elementary library. Parents must attend one of the four meetings in order to participate.

STUDENT HOLIDAY – Decatur ISD will not hold classes Monday, Feb. 20. It is a staff development day.

PARADISE

NJHS INDUCTION – The Paradise chapter of the National Junior Honor Society will have their induction ceremony for new members 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16. The event will be at Grace Fellowship Church.

BOOK FAIR – Paradise Elementary’s book fair ends Friday, Feb. 17.

STUDENT HOLIDAY – Paradise ISD will not hold classes Monday, Feb. 20. It is a staff development day.

SLIDELL

NO CLASSES – Monday, Feb. 20, is a school holiday.