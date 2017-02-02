Education Briefs for Wednesday, February 1, 2017

ALVORD

BLOOD DRIVE – Donors can schedule appointments now for the Feb. 10 elementary and middle school blood drive. Email tklein@alvordisd.net.

BRIDGEPORT

PROM TICKETS – Bridgeport High School junior and senior prom will be held May 13 at Texas Woman’s University in Denton. Tickets are $50 through Friday, Feb. 3. After that, the price is raised to $75. Tickets may be purchased in room E307 before and after school, during fifth period or during iBreak.

MUSICAL PROGRAM – The third graders will perform their musical program 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9, in the Bridgeport Middle School auditorium.

BASKETBALL TICKETS – Buy basketball tickets to all Bulls and Sissies games online through eventbrite.com. Go to bridgeportisd.net for the link.

BOYD

STAFF DEVELOPMENT DAY – Monday, Feb. 20, is a staff development day. No classes will be held.

DECATUR

STUDENT HOLIDAYS – Decatur ISD will not hold classes Monday, Feb. 20. It is a staff development day.

PARADISE

PTO MEETING – There will be a PTO meeting at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, in the elementary cafeteria.

CHILI’S FUNDRAISER – Chili’s in Decatur will donate 15 percent of sales to the Paradise drill team Thursday, Feb. 2. To print the fundraising flyer to show at the restaurant, visit pisd.net.

BOOK FAIR – Paradise Elementary will have a book fair Feb. 13-17.

SLIDELL

NO CLASSES – Monday, Feb. 20, is a school holiday.