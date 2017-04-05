Education Briefs for Wednesday, April 5, 2017

ALVORD

FACILITY TOUR – A tour of Alvord Elementary School is 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, beginning at the gymnasium and ending at the cafeteria with information about the district’s bond proposal.

SUMMER PICTURES – Parents can send in pictures of their children’s summer activities to be included in this year’s yearbook. Go to replayit.com to upload photos. Instructions on how to submit can be found at alvordisd.net under “News and Events.”

BOND INFORMATION – Information pertaining to the upcoming bond election, including a tax rate calculator, is available on the district’s website under the “Parents and Students” tab.

BRIDGEPORT

PRE-K REGISTRATION – Bridgeport Elementary School is having pre-kindergarten registration 3:45 to 5 p.m. Monday, April 10. Pre-k students must be 4 years old by Sept. 1 and meet income eligibility standards and/or be unable to speak or comprehend English. Bring the child’s birth certificate, Social Security card, proof of residence and a photo ID of the person enrolling the student.

FITNESS RUN – Bridgeport Intermediate School’s “Color Me Fit”-ness Run is 1 p.m. Friday, April 7.

HOLIDAY – Friday, April 14, is a student holiday.

BAD WEATHER DAY – Monday, April 17, is a bad weather day. Students will not attend class.

PARENT NIGHT – Pre-kindergarten Parent Night is 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20. Activities will be in the Bridgeport Elementary cafeteria. Parents and students can participate in stations and activities highlighting the pre-k program.

CHICO

BOND INFORMATION BROCHURE – A brochure pertaining to the upcoming bond vote is available on the district website. Two informational meetings have been scheduled. See the website for more information.

DECATUR

COMMUNITY INPUT ON SUPERINTENDENT – The Decatur School Board has employed the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) Executive Search Services to assist with the search for a new superintendent. The board has requested that school personnel and the public be involved in developing qualifications and characteristics of the person who will serve as the next superintendent. The public can participate in a survey through April 9. Find the link at the DISD website, decaturisd.us.

GOLF TOURNEY – The Decatur High School Golf Booster Club Tournament is Saturday, April 8, at Bridgeport Country Club. Cost is $300 for a three-person team scramble, which includes a meal. Registration is 8:30 a.m., and tee time is 10. All proceeds benefit DHS boys and girls golf teams. To register a team or sponsor the tournament, email dhsgolf2014@gmail.com or call 940-393-9581.

NO SCHOOL – Thursday, April 13, is a bad weather day, and Friday, April 14, is a holiday. Students will not attend class either day.

PARADISE

SPRING FLING – The PTO is hosting a Spring Fling for all elementary and intermediate students Friday, April 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the elementary cafeteria.

SENIOR SLIDE SHOW – Pictures for the senior slide show are due Monday, April 10. All seniors are asked to bring five pictures to Mrs. Mitschke. The photos should be on a flash drive or in a Ziploc bag with the student’s name on the back of each photo. Do not email them.

SLIDELL

KINDER ROUNDUP – Slidell Elementary pre-kindergarten and kindergarten registration is 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, April 10-21. Bring the child’s original birth certificate, Social Security card, shot records, proof of residency and parent’s driver’s license or ID. There will also be an open house 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, during which students may be registered. Call Kristi Hankins, 940-466-3118, ext. 233, or email khankins@slidellisd.net.

NO SCHOOL – Students do not have class Friday, April 14.