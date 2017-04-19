Education Briefs for Wednesday, April 19, 2017

ALVORD

BOND INFORMATION – Information pertaining to the upcoming bond election, including a tax rate calculator, is available on the district’s website under the “Parents and Students” tab.

BOYD

NO SCHOOL – Monday, May 15, is a bad weather day. There will be no classes.

BRIDGEPORT

PARENT NIGHT – Pre-kindergarten Parent Night is 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20. Activities will be in the Bridgeport Elementary cafeteria. Parents and students can participate in stations and activities highlighting the pre-k program.

ART SHOW – Bridgeport ISD’s districtwide art show is 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at the Bridgeport Community Center, 1102 Lawdwin Ave.

COMEDY SHOW – The P. Nutt and Ponytail Show is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the BMS auditorium. Tickets are $15 for adults and can be purchased at the high school. Kids age 13 and younger are free. Proceeds benefit the auto department senior scholarships.

NO SCHOOL – Monday, May 15, is a bad weather day. There will be no classes.

TALENT SHOW – Bridgeport Elementary School’s talent show is 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23.

CHICO

BOND INFORMATION BROCHURE – A brochure pertaining to the upcoming bond vote is available on the district website. Two informational meetings have been scheduled. See the website for more information.

DECATUR

DANCE TEAM – Eagle Dolls tryouts are Friday, May 12. Practice is May 8-11. The director will schedule a parent meeting the week before practices. Email natalie.chance@decatur.esc11.net.

PROM – On Saturday, May 13, Main Street and State Street in downtown Decatur will be blocked off for prom photos 4 to 7 p.m. Parents and students may come and go during this time, and party busses and limos may park on the 100 block of both streets. Prom begins at 7:30 at the Ashton Depot in Fort Worth.

NO SCHOOL – Monday, May 15, is a bad weather day. There will be no classes.

PARADISE

DUAL CREDIT – There is a mandatory meeting for next year’s Weatherford College Wise County dual credit students and their parents at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 24, in the Paradise High School cafeteria.

DRILL TEAM – Drill team tryouts will be held Thursday, April 27. Go to the high school or junior high office to sign up and pick up an information sheet.

KINDER REGISTRATION – Paradise Elementary School’s kindergarten registration is 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, May 1, by appointment only. Call 940-969-5044. Bring the child’s original birth certificate, Social Security card, shot records, proof of residency and parent’s driver’s license or ID.

NO SCHOOL – Monday, May 15, is a bad weather day. There will be no classes.

SLIDELL

KINDER ROUNDUP – Slidell Elementary pre-kindergarten and kindergarten registration is 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, now through April 21. Bring the child’s original birth certificate, Social Security card, shot records, proof of residency and parent’s driver’s license or ID. Call Kristi Hankins, 940-466-3118, ext. 233, or email khankins@slidellisd.net.