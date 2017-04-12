Education Briefs for Wednesday, April 12, 2017

ALVORD

GT SCREENINGS – Alvord Elementary School gifted and talented screening for first through fifth grades will be conducted in May. Parents/guardians and teachers may nominate students. Nomination forms are in the AES office front foyer, and they must be returned by 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13. No student will be screened without a nomination form.

NO SCHOOL – Friday, April 14, is a school holiday, and Monday, April 17, is a bad weather day. No classes will be held.

BOND INFORMATION – Information pertaining to the upcoming bond election, including a tax rate calculator, is available on the district’s website under the “Parents and Students” tab.

BOYD

NO SCHOOL – Friday, April 14, is a school holiday, and Monday, April 17, is a bad weather day. No classes will be held.

BRIDGEPORT

NO SCHOOL – Friday, April 14, is a student holiday, and Monday, April 17, is a bad weather day. Students will not attend class.

PARENT NIGHT – Pre-kindergarten Parent Night is 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20. Activities will be in the Bridgeport Elementary cafeteria. Parents and students can participate in stations and activities highlighting the pre-k program.

CHICO

NO SCHOOL – Friday, April 14, is a school holiday, and Monday, April 17, is a bad weather day. No classes will be held.

BOND INFORMATION BROCHURE – A brochure pertaining to the upcoming bond vote is available on the district website. Two informational meetings have been scheduled. See the website for more information.

DECATUR

NO SCHOOL – Thursday, April 13, is a bad weather day, and Friday, April 14, is a holiday. Students will not attend class either day.

PARADISE

IN-N-OUT – Paradise will bring the In-N-Out Burger trailer to the Thursday, April 25, baseball game.

DRILL TEAM – Drill team tryouts will be held Thursday, April 27. Go to the high school or junior high office to sign up and pick up an information sheet.

SLIDELL

KINDER ROUNDUP – Slidell Elementary pre-kindergarten and kindergarten registration is 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, now through April 21. Bring the child’s original birth certificate, Social Security card, shot records, proof of residency and parent’s driver’s license or ID. There will also be an open house 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, during which students may be registered. Call Kristi Hankins, 940-466-3118, ext. 233, or email khankins@slidellisd.net.

NO SCHOOL – Students do not have class Friday, April 14.