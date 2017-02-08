Education Briefs for February 8, 2017

ALVORD

BLOOD DRIVE – Donors can schedule appointments for the Feb. 10 elementary and middle school blood drive. Email tklein@alvordisd.net.

BRIDGEPORT

MUSICAL PROGRAM – Third graders will perform their musical program 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9, in the Bridgeport Middle School auditorium,

BASKETBALL TICKETS – Buy basketball tickets to all Bulls and Sissies games online through eventbrite.com. Go to bridgeportisd.net for the link.

STUDENT HOLIDAY – Bridgeport ISD will not hold classes Monday, Feb. 20. It is a staff development day.

BOYD

STAFF DEVELOPMENT DAY – Monday, Feb. 20, is a staff development day. No classes will be held.

DECATUR

CONNECTING WITH COURSES AT DHS – Decatur High School will have an introduction to courses 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, for all eighth through 11th grade students and parents. Each department syllabus will be available. A special presentation will be given for eighth grade students and parents at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. in the DHS Auditorium.

DUAL LANGUAGE IMMERSION – Meetings for all incoming kindergarten parents interested in the Dual Language Immersion program are noon and 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, and noon and 6 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at the Rann Elementary library. Parents must attend one of the four meetings in order to participate.

STUDENT HOLIDAY – Decatur ISD will not hold classes Monday, Feb. 20. It is a staff development day.

PARADISE

ONE ACT – Paradise Junior High will perform “The Cop and the Anthem” 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, in the high school cafeteria.

JORGE’S FUNDRAISER – A portion of dinner proceeds at Jorge’s Mexican Restaurant 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, will benefit the eighth grade class trip to Washington, D.C.

BOOK FAIR – Paradise Elementary will have a book fair Feb. 13-17.

BAND BOOSTERS – The next meeting of the Paradise Band Boosters is 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at the band hall.

STUDENT HOLIDAY – Paradise ISD will not hold classes Monday, Feb. 20. It is a staff development day.

SLIDELL

GT NOMINATIONS – The Gifted and Talented nomination period at Slidell ISD is now through Wednesday, Feb. 15. Submit student nominations to Angie McCormick at amccormick@slidellisd.net or call her at 940-466-3118, ext. 224.

NO CLASSES – Monday, Feb. 20, is a school holiday.