HONOR ROLLS

Education Briefs for February 8, 2017

Published Wednesday, February 8, 2017
ALVORD

BLOOD DRIVE – Donors can schedule appointments for the Feb. 10 elementary and middle school blood drive. Email tklein@alvordisd.net.

BRIDGEPORT

MUSICAL PROGRAM – Third graders will perform their musical program 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9, in the Bridgeport Middle School auditorium,

BASKETBALL TICKETS – Buy basketball tickets to all Bulls and Sissies games online through eventbrite.com. Go to bridgeportisd.net for the link.

STUDENT HOLIDAY – Bridgeport ISD will not hold classes Monday, Feb. 20. It is a staff development day.

BOYD

STAFF DEVELOPMENT DAY – Monday, Feb. 20, is a staff development day. No classes will be held.

DECATUR

WCWC Students of the Month

WCWC STUDENTS OF THE MONTH – Rhonda Harllee and Darren Williams were the Weatherford College Wise County students of the month for December and January, respectively. Also pictured are WCWC Dean Matt Joiner and Shane Conley with First Financial Bank, a student of the month sponsor. Messenger Photo by Brian Knox

VCA January Student of the Month

VCA JANUARY STUDENT OF THE MONTH – Ashley Angel was honored as the Victory Christian Academy student of the month for January at the Jan. 24 Decatur Chamber of Commerce luncheon. Also pictured are Diana Mosley with VCA and Shane Conley with First Financial Bank, a student of the month sponsor. Messenger Photo by Brian Knox

VCA December Student of the Month

VCA DECEMBER STUDENT OF THE MONTH – Vista Fullingim was honored as the Victory Christian Academy student of the month for December at the Jan. 24 Decatur Chamber of Commerce luncheon. Also pictured are Diana Mosley with VCA and Shane Conley with First Financial Bank, a student of the month sponsor. Messenger Photo by Brian Knox

DHS January Students of the Month

DHS JANUARY STUDENTS OF THE MONTH – Sam Bowker and Maclaine Lowery, center, were honored as the Decatur High School students of the month for January at the Jan. 24 Decatur Chamber of Commerce luncheon. Also pictured are, from left, Principal Jeff Russell, teacher Jennifer Smith and Terry Everett with DATCU, who sponsors the student recognition. Messenger Photo by Brian Knox

DHS December Students of the Month

DHS DECEMBER STUDENTS OF THE MONTH – Megan Wooten and Brad Ferris, center, were honored as the Decatur High School students of the month for December at the Jan. 24 Decatur Chamber of Commerce luncheon. Also pictured are, from left, Principal Jeff Russell, teacher Kelly Eaton, teacher Kanetha Hicks and Terry Everett with DATCU, who sponsors the student recognition. Messenger Photo by Brian Knox

CONNECTING WITH COURSES AT DHS – Decatur High School will have an introduction to courses 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, for all eighth through 11th grade students and parents. Each department syllabus will be available. A special presentation will be given for eighth grade students and parents at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. in the DHS Auditorium.

DUAL LANGUAGE IMMERSION – Meetings for all incoming kindergarten parents interested in the Dual Language Immersion program are noon and 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, and noon and 6 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at the Rann Elementary library. Parents must attend one of the four meetings in order to participate.

STUDENT HOLIDAY – Decatur ISD will not hold classes Monday, Feb. 20. It is a staff development day.

PARADISE

ONE ACT – Paradise Junior High will perform “The Cop and the Anthem” 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, in the high school cafeteria.

JORGE’S FUNDRAISER – A portion of dinner proceeds at Jorge’s Mexican Restaurant 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, will benefit the eighth grade class trip to Washington, D.C.

BOOK FAIR – Paradise Elementary will have a book fair Feb. 13-17.

BAND BOOSTERS – The next meeting of the Paradise Band Boosters is 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at the band hall.

STUDENT HOLIDAY – Paradise ISD will not hold classes Monday, Feb. 20. It is a staff development day.

SLIDELL

GT NOMINATIONS – The Gifted and Talented nomination period at Slidell ISD is now through Wednesday, Feb. 15. Submit student nominations to Angie McCormick at amccormick@slidellisd.net or call her at 940-466-3118, ext. 224.

NO CLASSES – Monday, Feb. 20, is a school holiday.


