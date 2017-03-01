Down at the farm: Boyd elementary students tour ag facility

While they may not be eligible to show animals at the Wise County Youth Fair until third grade, Boyd Elementary School students got an early look at stock show life during Boyd FFA Kids Day on the Farm Thursday.

High school student leaders and ag teachers were on hand to give the students tours of the ag facility and lessons on the animals housed there.

“We’ve had this facility for two years now, and we’re just now kind of getting the full use of it,” ag teacher Scott Rawlings said. “We’d wanted to do this when we got the new facility. This is schoolwide and introduces these kids not only to animals, but also to show animals and kind of starts encouraging the interest at this age.”

Elementary students toured the facility, stopping in at the swine barn, rabbit cages, steer pens, a goat petting zoo and an arts and crafts station. Older students also made a bagged garden they were able to take home and plant.

“A lot of these kids live in places where they wouldn’t be able to keep animals,” Rawlings said. “This gets them thinking about it.”

High school leadership student Kristain Bowen said sharing the lessons they experience every day was a rewarding process.

“Working with the kids and teaching them what you know, it’s just the love and heart you have for it,” she said. “Being able to teach them stuff like that is just a good feeling.