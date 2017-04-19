Destination Imagination program reaches state-level competition

What do acting, ocean travel, the Queen of England, Vikings, international communication and Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page all have in common?

Alvord High School, apparently.

Each topic was featured as part of the school’s Destination Imagination Engineering Structure team’s state qualifying contest earlier this month. The mixed-skills competition required teams to build and destroy a structure as part of an advanced skit centering around international relations.

Team member Landon Bickers said it was the group’s first year to participate. They placed second in a regional meet at Denton Guyer and advanced with a wild card slot. Bickers explained the contest’s odd concept as a structural design contest with an acting twist.

“This year the theme was two nations with international issues,” he said. “You had to work the structures into it, so we did England and Norway, who had communications issues during sea travel. We played on Norway’s Viking heritage. They tried to travel but realized there’s no signal out at sea. I was Jimmy Page, the guitar player for Led Zeppelin. We had to use my guitar to boost the signal, and we had to go out to sea to boost the signal. We put a weight on them and they broke, which was them going underwater and us getting signal.”

Two other students dressed as a Viking warrior and the Queen of England to complete the odd trifecta of actors and engineers.

Despite the contest’s satirical tone, Bickers said Destination Imagination has very real effects on students in the classroom. Alvord High School has a class period for the program, where students get the chance to work on all things related to the contest.

“I had no idea I was going to be good at that,” he said. “It let me know that maybe I’ll have a career in architecture. Or maybe somebody could be acting and say, ‘Wow, I really enjoy doing this. I want a career in acting. It helps you learn if you have that creative mind.'”

For the team, Destination Imagination represents a chance to work through problems differently. Team member Hunter Waggoner said rather than circling answers on a worksheet, the team acts out challenges and conducts numerous hands-on assignments.

“It’s more of a creative kind of building class,” he said. “I don’t think we’ve done a worksheet in there all year. This works your mind in a different way.”