Decatur ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, November 1, 2017

CARSON ELEMENTARY

Autumn McMaster

GRADE: 5

PARENTS: Lance and Kelsea McMaster

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Math

ACTIVITIES: Basektball, volleyball, dance, gymnastics

“Autumn comes to our Carson family new this year. She is ready to learn, already made lots of friends and proven to be an amazing Carson student. Her teachers say she is inquisitive and consistent when it comes to giving her best each day, whether that be modeling essential, extraordinary Eagle characteristics toward her academics or acting as a superior role model for her peers. We are so glad that Autumn has joined us this year, and we can’t wait to continue to watch her do great things in DISD!” – Principal Lee Ann Farris

RANN ELEMENTARY

Jose Cruz

GRADE: Kindergarten

PARENTS: Jose Cruz and Lourdes Jaramillo

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Math

ACTIVITIES: Playing outside

“Jose has worked very hard this year in kindergarten. He is very determined to meet all his goals and has shown so much growth already. The progress in reading alone has been exponential. He helps others around him and shows great character.” – Principal Kaci Cook

YOUNG ELEMENTARY

Hayes Fugate

GRADE: 3

PARENTS: Daniel and Derenda Fugate

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Reading

ACTIVITIES: Playing baseball and basketball

“Hayes exhibits all the qualities of a model student. He is a hard worker, not afraid of a challenge and kind to all students around him. He is always willing to help others. We are proud to have him as a student at Young Elementary!” – Principal Lana Coffman

MCCARROLL MIDDLE SCHOOL

Jacob Lowrie

GRADE: 8

PARENTS: Michelle and Chris Smith

FAVORITE SUBJECT: History

ACTIVITIES: He is in the Boy Scouts and shows prize Longhorns.

“Jacob is an outstanding student and a true leader at McCarroll Middle School. Jacob is willing to help anyone and works hard at achieving his goals. He worked as a WEB leader this summer to help with our MS orientation, and is an integral part of our Destination Imagination team. I look forward to following his accomplishments in high school and beyond.” – Principal Dewayne Tamplen

DECATUR HIGH SCHOOL

Elizabeth Culpepper

GRADE: 12

PARENTS: Jason and Meradith Culpepper

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Biology

ACTIVITIES: Cross country (captain) – She and her team have qualified for state four years in a row. She is also involved in choir and National Honor Society.

“At DHS we ‘Expect the Best.’ Elizabeth Culpepper embodies this in everything she undertakes. It has been great to be her principal for the last four years, and I am excited to see the success that she will have in life. She is an inspiration.” – Principal Jeff Russell