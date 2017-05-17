Decatur ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, May 17, 2017

CARSON ELEMENTARY
Morgan Hammer
GRADE: 5th
PARENTS: Brent and Katy Hammer
FAVORITE SUBJECT: History
ACTIVITIES: Volleyball and writing
“Morgan is an all-around awesome kid. She works hard, has great manners and tries her best in class. Morgan’s teachers said she is well-behaved, kind hearted and sets a good example for others. Carson was happy to have her as a member of our 5th grade leadership group. She will be missed next year, and we wish her all the best in middle school.” – Principal Lee Ann Farris
RANN ELEMENTARY
Blake Read
GRADE: 4th
PARENTS: Jenny Read and Russell Read
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Science
ACTIVITIES: Riding his dirt bike
“Blake’s dedication and persistence to be the best fourth grader he could possibly be is simply amazing. He’s the perfect role model for other students.” – Principal Melonie Christian
YOUNG ELEMENTARY
Diego Tapia
GRADE: 2nd
PARENTS: Adrian and Maria Tapia
FAVORITE SUBJECT: ELA
ACTIVITIES: Art Club, Battle of the Books and Xbox 360
“Diego started off the year quiet and timid. Throughout this year, I have watched him grow into a wonderful classmate and even better student. He is hardworking and diligent in all he does. I am very proud of Diego and all that he has accomplished this year.” – Principal Stephanie Quarles
MCCARROLL MIDDLE SCHOOL
Avery Felton
GRADE: 6th
PARENTS: Derek and Betina Felton
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Social studies
ACTIVITIES: Competitive cheerleading
“Avery has a personality that has no limit. She finds the funny in everything. Avery wants to help in any way she can.” – Assistant Principal Beth Fountain
HIGH SCHOOL
Kooper Joplin
GRADE: 12
PARENTS: Tommy and Ronette Joplin
FAVORITE SUBJECT: History
ACTIVITIES: Football, watching movies, writing, lifting weights, running and playing basketball.
“This was Kooper’s first year at DHS. Transferring to a new school is always difficult, but doing this at the beginning of senior year is extra tough. However, Kooper immediately began to get involved and soon had many friends. He was an integral member of the football team and mentored many of the younger players. He also was a member of the 4×400 relay team that advanced to the regional track meet. Most importantly, Kooper is a young man of outstanding character. He’s always willing to help with or do anything asked of him, he always has a positive attitude and a smile on his face, and he’s dependable and respectable. We wish Kooper would have spent all four years at DHS, and we wish him the best of luck in the future!” – Principal Jeff Russell