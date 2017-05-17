Decatur ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, May 17, 2017

CARSON ELEMENTARY

Morgan Hammer

GRADE: 5th

PARENTS: Brent and Katy Hammer

FAVORITE SUBJECT: History

ACTIVITIES: Volleyball and writing

“Morgan is an all-around awesome kid. She works hard, has great manners and tries her best in class. Morgan’s teachers said she is well-behaved, kind hearted and sets a good example for others. Carson was happy to have her as a member of our 5th grade leadership group. She will be missed next year, and we wish her all the best in middle school.” – Principal Lee Ann Farris

RANN ELEMENTARY

Blake Read

GRADE: 4th

PARENTS: Jenny Read and Russell Read

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Science

ACTIVITIES: Riding his dirt bike

“Blake’s dedication and persistence to be the best fourth grader he could possibly be is simply amazing. He’s the perfect role model for other students.” – Principal Melonie Christian

YOUNG ELEMENTARY

Diego Tapia

GRADE: 2nd

PARENTS: Adrian and Maria Tapia

FAVORITE SUBJECT: ELA

ACTIVITIES: Art Club, Battle of the Books and Xbox 360

“Diego started off the year quiet and timid. Throughout this year, I have watched him grow into a wonderful classmate and even better student. He is hardworking and diligent in all he does. I am very proud of Diego and all that he has accomplished this year.” – Principal Stephanie Quarles

MCCARROLL MIDDLE SCHOOL

Avery Felton

GRADE: 6th

PARENTS: Derek and Betina Felton

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Social studies

ACTIVITIES: Competitive cheerleading

“Avery has a personality that has no limit. She finds the funny in everything. Avery wants to help in any way she can.” – Assistant Principal Beth Fountain

HIGH SCHOOL

Kooper Joplin

GRADE: 12

PARENTS: Tommy and Ronette Joplin

FAVORITE SUBJECT: History

ACTIVITIES: Football, watching movies, writing, lifting weights, running and playing basketball.

“This was Kooper’s first year at DHS. Transferring to a new school is always difficult, but doing this at the beginning of senior year is extra tough. However, Kooper immediately began to get involved and soon had many friends. He was an integral member of the football team and mentored many of the younger players. He also was a member of the 4×400 relay team that advanced to the regional track meet. Most importantly, Kooper is a young man of outstanding character. He’s always willing to help with or do anything asked of him, he always has a positive attitude and a smile on his face, and he’s dependable and respectable. We wish Kooper would have spent all four years at DHS, and we wish him the best of luck in the future!” – Principal Jeff Russell