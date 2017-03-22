Decatur ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, March 22, 2017

CARSON ELEMENTARY

Jovany Inguanzo

GRADE: 4th

PARENTS: Cesar Inguanzo and Yolanda Vargas

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Math

ACTIVITIES: Playing soccer, reading and taking naps

“Jovany is new to Carson Elementary this year and has fit in perfectly with our philosophy of showing great character, working hard and exhibiting leadership qualities. Mrs. Henderson, his teacher, said, ‘Jovany has a passion for learning and a heart of gold! The integrity he shows every day just warms my heart! He takes pride in everything he does.’ We are so glad that Jovany has joined our Carson family.” – Principal Lee Ann Farris

RANN ELEMENTARY

Katherine Stroud

GRADE: 5th

PARENTS: Adam and Melissa Stroud

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Math

ACTIVITIES: I like to do gymnastics and read in my free time. Out of school, I like to read about other concepts that interest me so when we get there in school I have an idea about it already. I have a notebook at home I keep my ideas or thoughts in on things I want to know more about. I want to be a pediatric nurse when I grow up.

“Katherine was one of Rann’s first broadcast crew members for our morning announcements on Rann Facebook Live. She took the initiative in preparing for the broadcast each day by coming in early to make sure everything was ready and would be a success. She is a natural born leader, whether in her class with her peers or helping peer tutor kindergarten students. She is an amazing student with a bright future ahead of her.” – Principal Melonie Christian

YOUNG ELEMENTARY

Becky Mares

GRADE: 2nd

PARENTS: Julian and Maria Mares

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Science, because as she says, “You get to try new things and discover what will happen.”

ACTIVITIES: Baking cakes, decorating the sidewalks with her chalk drawings and walking her pet dog, Coco

“Second grader Becky Mares loves school and her friends. At Young Elementary, you can always find her willing to lend a helping hand to others and her teacher. Teacher Alea Pe a said, ‘She is the kind of student that goes beyond all classroom expectations in her studies, friendships and citizenship.'” – Principal Stephanie Quarles

MCCARROLL MIDDLE SCHOOL

Brison Hesteande

GRADE: 8th

PARENTS: Shannon and Krisha Hesteande

FAVORITE SUBJECTS: Math and science

ACTIVITIES: Basketball and track (pole vault)

“Brison is a wonderful young lady and outstanding student at McCarroll Middle School. She is a bundle of energy that is willing to help anyone. She works hard at achieving her goals and is a leader in her class. Brison is truly a special young lady, and I look forward to her smile each day. I also look forward to following her accomplishments in high school and beyond.” – Principal Dewayne Tamplen

HIGH SCHOOL

Kendall Martin

GRADE: 12th

PARENTS: Richard Martin and Linda Hudler

FAVORITE SUBJECT: English

ACTIVITIES: Yearbook, reading books and working at the pet store

“Kendall is a very hardworking, loyal and committed student of DHS. Her love for life is contagious, and her joy is a pleasure for anyone to be around! Kendall exemplifies excellent character through her leadership and dedication to our journalism department. Kendall ranks top in her class and makes her academics a high priority. She stays actively involved in clubs on campus, as well as community organizations. We can’t wait to see all that Kendall will accomplish in her future!” – Principal Jeff Russell