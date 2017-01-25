Decatur ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, January 25, 2017

CARSON ELEMENTARY

Brianna Wendt

GRADE: 4

PARENTS: Adam Wendt and Sara Wood

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Math

ACTIVITIES: Gymnastics, playing outside, playing with her dogs

“Brianna is a leader at Carson Elementary. She always has a smile on her face and is willing to lend a helping hand to her classmates. Brianna has outstanding work ethic and tries her best on a daily basis. Brianna represented Carson at the area UIL competition in spelling and art while also excelling in all academic subject areas at school. It is nice to have students like Brianna at Carson to model leadership qualities for others.” – Principal Lee Ann Farris

RANN ELEMENTARY

Jenna Nobles

GRADE: 5

PARENTS: Jeremy and Aleshea Nobles

FAVORITE SUBJECT: English language arts

ACTIVITIES: Reading, listening to ’80s rock music, playing volleyball and basketball, singing

“Jenna takes initiative and always gives her very best. She has done a great job as one of our first broadcast anchors on the Rann Announcement Team. She stands out in her class by her willingness to serve and help others. She is a true reflection of an Extraordinary Eagle.” – Principal Melonie Christian

YOUNG ELEMENTARY

Brooklynn Steinkamp

GRADE: Kindergarten

PARENTS: Jared and Kimberly Steinkamp

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Science because you get to do experiments

ACTIVITIES: Gymnastics, playing with her sister and eating candy

“I chose Brooklynn because she is such a great student. She is kind to everyone she meets, she is such a hard worker and always does her best work. Brooklynn pushes herself to step outside of her comfort zones. She is very shy and sensitive, yet she challenges herself daily to make new friends. She is so positive. I am so thankful to have Brooklynn at Young this year!” – Principal Stephanie Quarles

MCCARROLL MIDDLE SCHOOL

Enycia Fernandez

GRADE: 8

PARENTS: Gerardo and Maria Fernandez

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Math

ACTIVITIES: Reading and running cross country

“Enycia is a very responsible and hardworking young lady. She is considerate of others and is always eager to help in any way she can. She is able to reflect on her learning and set goals so that she can improve to meet the high expectations she has for herself.” – Principal Dewayne Tamplen

HIGH SCHOOL

Fallon Sachse

GRADE: 12

PARENTS: Steve and Laurie Washburn

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Analytical and quantitative reasoning (AQR)

ACTIVITIES: Cross country, 4-H, working at Sunshine Square, shopping and supporting the Decatur Eagles

“Fallon has been an office aide this year, and she has done an outstanding job. She always has a positive attitude and great big smile. Fallon is also a strong supporter of the DHS athletic teams this year. She can usually be found at the football field or in the gym whenever there is a game.” – Principal Jeff Russell