College Briefs for Wednesday, March 8, 2017

WALTHER MAKES DEAN’S LIST

Chance Walther of Decatur was named to Tarleton State University’s scholastic honors dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester.

The scholastic honors dean’s list is one of the highest honors bestowed on students.

Chance is the son of Jamie and Laura Walther of Decatur.

DAVIS GRADUATES WGU

David Davis of Decatur recently received a Master’s in Business Administration in Management and Strategy from Western Governors University (WGU).

The university held its 32nd semi-annual commencement ceremony at the Disney Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando on Feb. 11 and celebrated the graduation of more than 11,000 graduates.

At the commencement the online university recognized 6,982 undergraduates and 4,476 graduates who have completed their degrees in business, information technology, K-12 teacher education and healthcare, including nursing. Students who were not able to attend the ceremony in person were able to watch the event via live video stream on WGU’s website.

PRUETT MAKES DEAN’S LIST

Caitlin Pruett of Slidell was named to the dean’s list at the University of Texas at Tyler for the fall 2016 semester.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have completed 12 or more semester hours of undergraduate college-level credit in the awarding semester with a grade point average of at least 3.75.

LOCAL STUDENTS HONORED

Howard Payne University honored 277 students for academic success during the fall 2016 semester, including two students from Wise County.

Carissa Caley Cromer of Newark was named to the dean’s list, and Lainee Nichole Hasty of Runaway Bay was named to the honor roll.

STUDENTS GRADUATE UNT

Several Wise County students graduated from the University of North Texas at its winter commencement. Local graduates include:

Boyd

Joshua Ray Jacobs, Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Integrated Studies

Decatur

Claudia Esmeralda Aguinaga, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Brandon Thomas Cobb, Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology

Araceli Cruz, Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology

Jodi-Anne Martina Davidson, Bachelor of Arts in Spanish

Ava Lorena Howell, Bachelor of Science in Rehabilitation Studies

Samuel J. McGregor, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Lindsay Yvonne McKee, Bachelor of Arts in Linguistics

Zyanya Rita Ribeiro, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Studio Art

Sarah Nicole Woods, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Newark

Rebecca Marie Hannebaum, Bachelor of Science in Emergency Administration and Planning

Gabriela Elyssa Ramos, Bachelor of Science in Integrative Studies

Paradise

Klaus W Strassmann, Bachelor of Arts in History

Laurie Ann Sudduth, Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in Applied Technology and Performance Improvement

Rhome

Katie Jayne Clement, Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in Applied Arts and Sciences

Matthew Leon Decker, Bachelor of Science in Ecology for Environmental Science

Dalton Tanner Green, Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Art and Design Studies

Julie R. Hagen, Bachelor of Science in Emergency Administration and Planning

Tarrah Macel Lott, Bachelor of Science in Development and Family Studies

Jerry Glen Michlitsch, Bachelor of Science in Integrative Studies

Slidell

Daniel J McCasland, Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance

STUDENTS HONORED BY OU

The University of Oklahoma recognized two local students for their outstanding academic achievement in the spring 2016 semester.

Roarke Avery McKinzie of Aurora was named to the school’s honor roll and president honor roll.

Sierra Faith Brandon of Paradise was named to the school’s honor roll.

To be included on the honor roll, students must earn a minimum 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale. To be included on the president roll, a student must earn a 4.0.

OBU RECOGNIZES STUDENTS

Two local students were honored by Oklahoma Baptist University for their academic achievement in the fall 2016 semester.

Jessy Goode of Greenwood was named to the dean’s honor roll, and Hanna Kelly of Paradise was named to the president’s honor roll.

The president’s honor roll recognizes students who achieved a semester grade-point average of 3.7 or higher on a 4.0 scale. The dean’s honor roll acknowledges those who achieved a grade-point average from 3.4 to 3.69.