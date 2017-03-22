Club Ed: Elementary offers variety of after-school activities

After the buses had departed and rows of cars had left Decatur’s Young Elementary Monday afternoon, the sounds of children could still be heard echoing through the hallways.

On the stage in the cafeteria, dozens of kids were practicing a musical number for an upcoming stage play.

Down another hallway, two classrooms were filled with students huddled over chess boards, contemplating their next move.

The students were participating in two of the four clubs the school offers outside of the regular school day.

Young Principal Stephanie Quarles said the school – which has the highest percentage of low socioeconomic students of any elementary in the district – wanted to offer programs that students might not otherwise have the opportunity to participate in outside of the classroom.

The chess club started three years ago, the writing club last year, and this year, the school has added a theater club and an art club.

“I’ve got teachers on the campus who have expressed an interest in teaching those things to kids,” Quarles said of how the clubs got started. “The art club and chess club and theater club are teacher-led, where a teacher said, ‘I’d love to offer this to the kids here.’ I think that’s really neat for a teacher to want to give of their time outside of a school day.”

Students also played a role in selecting which clubs the school would offer.

“We actually had kids who wanted art, so they came and said, ‘Hey, can we do a club or a class?’ I said, ‘Let me see what I can do.’ They came back daily for about two weeks, so they meant it,” said counselor Jennifer Chaney, an art club sponsor.

The art club is split into two age groups, with the younger students working on painting and craft-like activities while the older students work on sketching and developing more advanced skills.

Fifth-grade teacher Tammy Rainey is involved with three of the clubs: chess, art and writing, although she said the writing club is mostly led by fifth-grade student Katherine Highlander. Students in the writing club are currently seeking to compile their work into a booklet or newsletter for the library.

The chess club is divided into two classrooms: one for students who are new to chess, and another for students who are more advanced in their chess proficiency. Tim Trow – who Rainey described as the chess “guru” – volunteers to share his knowledge with students.

In addition to in-house tournaments, the chess club has also competed in tournaments with Krum and Sanger in recent years.

Library aide Marty Sherman was able to use her theater background to start the theater club. She decided to put on a show and held auditions.

Interest was so strong that she took a play with five characters and expanded it to 21.

“The play itself teaches the different genres of theater,” Sherman said. “It’s all based around ‘Little Red Riding Hood,’ and they tell it in each of the different styles. They do a melodrama version, they do an avant-garde version, they do a musical version and they do a storybook theater version.”

Students in the club practice after school four days a week, and they will perform the play as a dinner theater during lunch one day next month.

Sherman said the clubs offer students an opportunity to explore their interests and to gain experience and knowledge in areas that they will later encounter in middle school and high school.

More clubs could soon be on the way. The week before spring break, students took a survey to determine interest in other possible clubs that could be offered at the school.