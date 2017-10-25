Chico ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, October 25, 2017

CHICO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Cain Clark
GRADE: 1
PARENTS: Alicia and Jesse Clark
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Science
ACTIVITIES: Playing outside, playing pretend Star Wars
“Cain Clark is always polite, and he is a wonderful, unique young man. He enjoys learning, is a wonderful overall student and a great little artist.” – Principal Karen Decker
CHICO HIGH SCHOOL
Samantha Hernandez
GRADE: 12
PARENTS: Willie and Sheri Payne
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Theatre/Mrs. Carter
ACTIVITIES: One Act Play, Student Council, National Honor Society
“Samantha is the kind of student that reminds a teacher why they teach. She is a pleasure to have in class and an eager learner. Her character is exemplary and attitude is positive. She is a hard worker and very willing to help. Besides all of this, Samantha is a beautiful person. She will go far.” – Family consumer science teacher Joy Anderson