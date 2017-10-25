Chico ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, October 25, 2017

CHICO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Cain Clark

GRADE: 1

PARENTS: Alicia and Jesse Clark

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Science

ACTIVITIES: Playing outside, playing pretend Star Wars

“Cain Clark is always polite, and he is a wonderful, unique young man. He enjoys learning, is a wonderful overall student and a great little artist.” – Principal Karen Decker

CHICO HIGH SCHOOL

Samantha Hernandez

GRADE: 12

PARENTS: Willie and Sheri Payne

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Theatre/Mrs. Carter

ACTIVITIES: One Act Play, Student Council, National Honor Society

“Samantha is the kind of student that reminds a teacher why they teach. She is a pleasure to have in class and an eager learner. Her character is exemplary and attitude is positive. She is a hard worker and very willing to help. Besides all of this, Samantha is a beautiful person. She will go far.” – Family consumer science teacher Joy Anderson