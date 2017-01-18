Chico ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, January 18, 2017

CHICO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Mitchell Miller
5th Grade
PARENTS: Aimee Parr and Bob Miller; grandmother Susan Younger
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Science
ACTIVITIES: Camping, canoeing, fishing, swimming and kneeboarding
“Mitchell’s hobbies show his love for the outdoors but tell little of his great compassion and love for his school community. He’s a giver and works diligently to keep CISD’s Dragon Food Pantry stocked. CES is a better place because of a good kid like Mitchell Miller.” – Principal Karen Decker
CHICO MIDDLE SCHOOL
Trevor Melton
7th Grade
PARENTS: Billy and Becky Melton
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Math
ACTIVITIES: Football, basketball, baseball and UIL chess
“Trevor is a dedicated student that is willing to go the extra mile to accomplish his goals. He is a very dependable student and always helps his classmates out when they need it. Trevor is a joy to have in class.” – Math teacher Becky Renfro
CHICO HIGH SCHOOL
Willie Payne
11th Grade
PARENTS: Willie and Sheri Payne
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Ag
ACTIVITIES: Welding, basketball, football, track and golf
“Willie is a responsible, dependable and respectful student. He works hard, is always someone you can count on and is also very caring. He can always be counted upon to happily help his peers and cheer on his teammates.” – Principal Randy Brawner