Chico ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, January 18, 2017

CHICO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Mitchell Miller

5th Grade

PARENTS: Aimee Parr and Bob Miller; grandmother Susan Younger

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Science

ACTIVITIES: Camping, canoeing, fishing, swimming and kneeboarding

“Mitchell’s hobbies show his love for the outdoors but tell little of his great compassion and love for his school community. He’s a giver and works diligently to keep CISD’s Dragon Food Pantry stocked. CES is a better place because of a good kid like Mitchell Miller.” – Principal Karen Decker

CHICO MIDDLE SCHOOL

Trevor Melton

7th Grade

PARENTS: Billy and Becky Melton

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Math

ACTIVITIES: Football, basketball, baseball and UIL chess

“Trevor is a dedicated student that is willing to go the extra mile to accomplish his goals. He is a very dependable student and always helps his classmates out when they need it. Trevor is a joy to have in class.” – Math teacher Becky Renfro

CHICO HIGH SCHOOL

Willie Payne

11th Grade

PARENTS: Willie and Sheri Payne

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Ag

ACTIVITIES: Welding, basketball, football, track and golf

“Willie is a responsible, dependable and respectful student. He works hard, is always someone you can count on and is also very caring. He can always be counted upon to happily help his peers and cheer on his teammates.” – Principal Randy Brawner