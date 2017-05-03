Bridgeport ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, May 3, 2017

BRIDGEPORT MIDDLE SCHOOL

Kyler Sparks

GRADE: 7th

PARENTS: Clay and Kylene Sparks

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Math

ACTIVITIES: Kyler is an avid sports fan and participates in baseball, basketball and disc golf. Kyler recently competed at the National Disc Golf tournament in Emporia, Kan. He is the reigning Juniors Disc Golf Division Champion and competed this year in the men’s division.

“Every day is a great day for Kyler Sparks! Kyler is always genuine and kind and offers a happy smile toward everyone he meets. He was a great teammate this year on a successful 7th grade basketball team. Kyler has consistently excelled in the classroom by working hard and applying everything he learns. He is a wonderful representative of BMS.” – Principal Travis Whisenant

BRIDGEPORT HIGH SCHOOL

Allie Mindieta

GRADE: 12th

PARENTS: Willie Mindieta and Deena Marshall

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Algebra

ACTIVITIES: Volleyball, basketball, track, Student Leadership, Student Council

“Allie is a hardworking and a very dedicated student. Despite some challenges along the way, Allie has worked hard to stay on track for graduation. She is ambitious and eager to learn. Allie plans on attending Weatherford College after graduation from Bridgeport High School. She has a great sense of humor and always gives her best in all that she does. I have no doubt that Allie will go on to do great things once she leaves BHS.” – Principal Jaime Sturdivant