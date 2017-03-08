Bridgeport ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, March 8, 2017

BRIDGEPORT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

David Strine

GRADE: 2nd

GUARDIANS: Donald and Sally Moose

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Social studies

ACTIVITIES: Football, baseball, racing dirt bikes

“David is a hardworking student who is very determined to learn. Even when tasks in class get difficult, David tries his best. He is kind-hearted and always helps his friends. David is a very friendly student at BES and always greets friends and adults with a smile.” – Principal Martha Bock

BRIDGEPORT INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL

Ashlyn Smallwood

GRADE: 5th

PARENTS: Melanie and Josh McGehee and Josh Smallwood

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Math, because she is good at it!

ACTIVITIES: Playing volleyball, playing outside, reading

“Ashlyn is very hardworking student. She has a sweet disposition and is always smiling. She is a teacher-pleaser with a kind heart.” – Principal Rita Lemoine

BRIDGEPORT MIDDLE SCHOOL

Aubrey Powers

GRADE: 8th

PARENTS: Alan and Jeanine Powers

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Pre-AP writing

ACTIVITIES: Volleyball, basketball, soccer, youth group

“Aubrey has been an outstanding representative of BMS for the past three years. She has maintained an ‘A’ average while playing on the volleyball, basketball and track teams. She has also been a member of the Community Problem Solvers travel team that finished second in an international competition last summer. Aubrey is also active in FCA and her church and will attend a mission trip this summer to serve families in Haiti. Aubrey is a truly special young lady, and I look forward to her smile and the joy she brings to BMS each day.” – Principal Travis Whisenant

BRIDGEPORT HIGH SCHOOL

Hayden Sutherland

GRADE: 12th

PARENTS: Kevin and Brittany Sutherland

FAVORITE SUBJECT: AP economics

ACTIVITIES: National Honor Society vice president, football, baseball, Student Leadership

“Hayden is a great young man. He is so smart. He will be attending the University of Texas in the fall. He is very involved in school. He does an incredible job of balancing academics and extracurricular activities. I look forward to following Hayden’s success at UT and beyond. He has a great future ahead for him.” – Principal Jaime Sturdivant