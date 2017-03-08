Bridgeport ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, March 8, 2017

BRIDGEPORT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
David Strine
GRADE: 2nd
GUARDIANS: Donald and Sally Moose
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Social studies
ACTIVITIES: Football, baseball, racing dirt bikes
“David is a hardworking student who is very determined to learn. Even when tasks in class get difficult, David tries his best. He is kind-hearted and always helps his friends. David is a very friendly student at BES and always greets friends and adults with a smile.” – Principal Martha Bock
BRIDGEPORT INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL
Ashlyn Smallwood
GRADE: 5th
PARENTS: Melanie and Josh McGehee and Josh Smallwood
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Math, because she is good at it!
ACTIVITIES: Playing volleyball, playing outside, reading
“Ashlyn is very hardworking student. She has a sweet disposition and is always smiling. She is a teacher-pleaser with a kind heart.” – Principal Rita Lemoine
BRIDGEPORT MIDDLE SCHOOL
Aubrey Powers
GRADE: 8th
PARENTS: Alan and Jeanine Powers
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Pre-AP writing
ACTIVITIES: Volleyball, basketball, soccer, youth group
“Aubrey has been an outstanding representative of BMS for the past three years. She has maintained an ‘A’ average while playing on the volleyball, basketball and track teams. She has also been a member of the Community Problem Solvers travel team that finished second in an international competition last summer. Aubrey is also active in FCA and her church and will attend a mission trip this summer to serve families in Haiti. Aubrey is a truly special young lady, and I look forward to her smile and the joy she brings to BMS each day.” – Principal Travis Whisenant
BRIDGEPORT HIGH SCHOOL
Hayden Sutherland
GRADE: 12th
PARENTS: Kevin and Brittany Sutherland
FAVORITE SUBJECT: AP economics
ACTIVITIES: National Honor Society vice president, football, baseball, Student Leadership
“Hayden is a great young man. He is so smart. He will be attending the University of Texas in the fall. He is very involved in school. He does an incredible job of balancing academics and extracurricular activities. I look forward to following Hayden’s success at UT and beyond. He has a great future ahead for him.” – Principal Jaime Sturdivant