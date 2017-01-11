Bridgeport ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, January 11, 2017

BRIDGEPORT MIDDLE SCHOOL

Ashley Marschall

GRADE: 7th

PARENTS: Brenda and John Marschall

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Math

ACTIVITIES: Mentor, basketball, cross country, volleyball, drawing

“Ashley is a leader that exemplifies the traits of a model student in both academics and in character. She goes above and beyond in all that she does. As a student and athlete, she has a strong sense of character and high academic achievement. Ashley is a true problem solver with exceptional personal independence.” – Principal Travis Whisenant

BRIDGEPORT HIGH SCHOOL

Allison Raby

GRADE: 12th

PARENTS: Paul and Kim Raby

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Math

ACTIVITIES: Powerlifting, track, National Honor Society, FFA, robotics, part-time job at Classic Florist

“Ally is a student who exhibits so many great qualities. She is smart, and she is a leader inside and outside of school. Her personality is so positive and radiant. After graduating, she will attend Austin College. I know Ally will be successful and be an influential leader at Austin College.” – Principal Jaime Sturdivant