Boyd ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, March 1, 2017

BOYD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Rodrigo Duran
GRADE: Kindergarten
PARENTS: Jose and Beatriz Duran
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Reading
ACTIVITIES: Playing outside
“Rodrigo is a great student. He is always being a good friend and a role model for other students. Rodrigo is a very smart young man and an excellent reader. He comes to class every day eager to learn.” – Principal Anke Bracey
BOYD MIDDLE SCHOOL
Hayden Etter
GRADE: 8th
PARENTS: Josie and Daryl Etter
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Athletics
ACTIVITIES: Playing Xbox, baseball, football, track, 7-on-7 football, powerlifting
“Hayden’s a fantastic kid and always takes responsibility for everything he needs to do. He’s a shining example of how great Boyd ISD students can be.” – Principal James McDonald
BOYD HIGH SCHOOL
Jacey Cate
GRADE: 11th
PARENTS: Kevin and Dawn Cate
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Science
ACTIVITIES: Sports and going shopping
“We are proud to nominate Jacey for this award. She always has a smile on her face and a spring in her step. She is a hardworking member of the varsity volleyball team and is the same hard worker in her classroom. Jacey is a friend to all and a very important part of Boyd High School.” – Principal Susan Foster