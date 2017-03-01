Boyd ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, March 1, 2017

BOYD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Rodrigo Duran

GRADE: Kindergarten

PARENTS: Jose and Beatriz Duran

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Reading

ACTIVITIES: Playing outside

“Rodrigo is a great student. He is always being a good friend and a role model for other students. Rodrigo is a very smart young man and an excellent reader. He comes to class every day eager to learn.” – Principal Anke Bracey

BOYD MIDDLE SCHOOL

Hayden Etter

GRADE: 8th

PARENTS: Josie and Daryl Etter

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Athletics

ACTIVITIES: Playing Xbox, baseball, football, track, 7-on-7 football, powerlifting

“Hayden’s a fantastic kid and always takes responsibility for everything he needs to do. He’s a shining example of how great Boyd ISD students can be.” – Principal James McDonald

BOYD HIGH SCHOOL

Jacey Cate

GRADE: 11th

PARENTS: Kevin and Dawn Cate

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Science

ACTIVITIES: Sports and going shopping

“We are proud to nominate Jacey for this award. She always has a smile on her face and a spring in her step. She is a hardworking member of the varsity volleyball team and is the same hard worker in her classroom. Jacey is a friend to all and a very important part of Boyd High School.” – Principal Susan Foster