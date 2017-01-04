Boyd ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, January 4, 2017

BOYD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Dyver Lugo
GRADE: 1st
PARENTS: Laura and Pete Lugo
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Math
ACTIVITIES: Basketball and baseball
“Dyver is an extremely well-rounded kid. He has a vivacious personality and a contagious smile. He emits confidence among his peers. He is empathetic, kind and hardworking. Dyver gives his best efforts in both the classroom and his extra-curricular activities. Overall, Dyver has a way to make each day brighter for everyone around him.” – Principal Anke Bracey
BOYD INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL
Bree Reed
GRADE: 4th
PARENTS: Garrett and Michelle Reed
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Social studies is my favorite subject because I am interested in the past.
ACTIVITIES: I like to draw, play with friends and spend time with my family.
“Not only is Bree a great student, she always has a smile on her face and a positive attitude.” – teacher Nelda Cope
BOYD MIDDLE SCHOOL
Edwin Alcivar
GRADE: 7th
PARENTS: Rosa Alcivar and Azael Alcivar
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Science
ACTIVITIES: Basketball, football, track and field, National Junior Honor Society
“Edwin is a leader by example. He is respectful and works hard. We love having him on our campus.” – teacher Mandy Bourgeois
BOYD HIGH SCHOOL
Abby Hays
GRADE: 10th
PARENTS: Mike and Mandy Hays
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Ag classes
ACTIVITIES: Shows pigs, plays basketball, active in her church, class president, student council
“Abby is an excellent choice for Boyd High School’s Student Spotlight. She goes out of her way to care for other students and make their lives better at school. She has a positive attitude and exhibits a great work ethic in all she does. We are so proud to have Abby as a leader in our school.” – Principal Susan Foster