Boyd ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, January 4, 2017

BOYD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Dyver Lugo

GRADE: 1st

PARENTS: Laura and Pete Lugo

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Math

ACTIVITIES: Basketball and baseball

“Dyver is an extremely well-rounded kid. He has a vivacious personality and a contagious smile. He emits confidence among his peers. He is empathetic, kind and hardworking. Dyver gives his best efforts in both the classroom and his extra-curricular activities. Overall, Dyver has a way to make each day brighter for everyone around him.” – Principal Anke Bracey

BOYD INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL

Bree Reed

GRADE: 4th

PARENTS: Garrett and Michelle Reed

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Social studies is my favorite subject because I am interested in the past.

ACTIVITIES: I like to draw, play with friends and spend time with my family.

“Not only is Bree a great student, she always has a smile on her face and a positive attitude.” – teacher Nelda Cope

BOYD MIDDLE SCHOOL

Edwin Alcivar

GRADE: 7th

PARENTS: Rosa Alcivar and Azael Alcivar

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Science

ACTIVITIES: Basketball, football, track and field, National Junior Honor Society

“Edwin is a leader by example. He is respectful and works hard. We love having him on our campus.” – teacher Mandy Bourgeois

BOYD HIGH SCHOOL

Abby Hays

GRADE: 10th

PARENTS: Mike and Mandy Hays

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Ag classes

ACTIVITIES: Shows pigs, plays basketball, active in her church, class president, student council

“Abby is an excellent choice for Boyd High School’s Student Spotlight. She goes out of her way to care for other students and make their lives better at school. She has a positive attitude and exhibits a great work ethic in all she does. We are so proud to have Abby as a leader in our school.” – Principal Susan Foster